Jackson State Tigers: The Kings Of HBCU Football
HOUSTON — Jackson State arrived in Atlanta, dominated and conquered South Carolina State, and today crowned the best team in all HBCU football. The Tigers are the new Kings of HBCU Football. TC Taylor is also celebrated as the Best Head Coach in HBCU Football.
Saturday's 28-7 victory over the Bulldogs allowed JSU to claim and hoist the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl trophy in front of 36,823 onlookers. On Monday, the HBCU coaches and media voted on the BOXTOROW poll to crown the Tigers as the 2024 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.
"They are the best in the country," Coach TC Taylor told HBCU Legends what people would say about his Jackson State football team after the Celebration Bowl. "That's a good football team, a well-coached football team, and they deserve everything that they got today."
The Tigers proved it on the battlefield, leaving no doubt they are the best team of 2024.
A NATIVE SON BECOMES THE HERO
On Saturday night, the native son and hometown hero returned to Jackson, Mississippi, as the new leader among HBCU football coaches. However, his work is far from over.
His wife needs him "to go into the attic and take down the Christmas tree." Football is significant in his life, but family means more to Taylor.
Throughout the weekend, his designated GM and youngest son, Tylan Taylor, accompanied his father during practices, interviews, dinners, and more. As he had unforgettable moments this past weekend with Ty, Coach Taylor fondly recalled how his love for Jackson State began.
"I can remember going to my first game at ten years old. It means everything growing up in the State of Mississippi and coming to those games watching so many great players play in that stadium. Deciding to play my college career there and today leading the charge to a national championship. To hug those people after the game, my family, and my sister who brought me to those games."
THE MOMENT
A testament to a great head coach is how his team responds to the impactful moments. Jackson State's general manager Otis Riddley referred to Taylor's message as recognizing "The Moment."
"We're here," Coach Taylor stated. "We talked about this moment. This moment in Atlanta. Being here playing for a Celebration Bowl, a National Championship. We don't want to let this moment get away or let it get too big."
After a scoreless first quarter by JSU and SCS, the Tigers entered halftime up 14-0. Following their win over Texas Southern, Coach Taylor spoke about his team sometimes losing focus once gaining the lead.
"We have to two quarters to greatness. But we got to lock back in and finish," Taylor reminded his squad at halftime. He continued, "So the execution right here is everything. Being where you're supposed to be on defense in the second half. Get to the guy you're supposed to get to, offense. Be where you're supposed to be...two more quarters to greatness. You're right there."
The Tigers listened, dominated, won, and today are the 2024 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.