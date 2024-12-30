2024 HBCU Legends Honors: Celebrating Excellence In Achievement
Inaugural HBCU Legends Honors recipients announced.
The HBCU sports community celebrated another year of excellence across various conferences, including the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, HBCUAC, and independent programs.
The 2024 HBCU Legends Honors were awarded based on votes from a select group of media members and fans who believe these individuals have significantly impacted HBCU sports.
Two award categories resulted in ties: HBCU Coach of the Year and HBCU Broadcaster/Network of the Year.
I selected the HBCU Student-Athletes, HBCU Legends of Broadcasting and Journalism and the HBCU Bands of the Year honorees.
We will have an exhaustive breakdown of the honorees, runner-ups, and more in interviews and articles.
Below is the complete list of the honorees:
HBCU WOMAN OF THE YEAR
- Dawn Thornton, Alabama A&M
HBCU MAN OF THE YEAR
- Doug Williams, HBCU Legacy Bowl, Black College Football Hall of Fame, HBCU Combine, Washington Commanders Executive
HBCU STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
- Irv Mulligan, Jackson State University (SWAC)
- Eric Phoenix, South Carolina State University (MEAC)
- David Wright, Clark Atlanta University (SIAC)
- Jada Byers Virginia Union University (CIAA)
- Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State University (Independents)
HBCU COACH OF THE YEAR
- T.C. Taylor, Jackson State University
- Eddie George, Tennessee State
HBCU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Ashley Robinson, Jackson State University
HBCU CONFERENCE OF THE YEAR
- Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
HBCU COMMISSIONER OF THE YEAR
- Dr. Charles McClelland, Southwestern Athletic Conference
HBCU BRAND OF THE YEAR
- Jackson State University
HBCU BROADCASTER/NETWORK OF THE YEAR
- HBCU GO
- URBAN EDGE NETWORK
HBCU NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
- Cris Dishman, Texas Southern University
HBCU STORY OF THE YEAR
- Jackson State Tigers Celebration Bowl Victory
HBCU LEGENDS OF BROADCASTING AND JOURNALISM
- Charlie Neal, HBCU GO, Various Halls of Fame
- Ralph Cooper, KCOH Houston, Texas Broadcasting Hall of Fame
- Dr. Kenyatta Cavil, Inside The HBCU Sports Lab
- Tiffany Greene, ESPN
- Jay Walker, ESPN
- Donal Ware, BOXTOTROW
- Bill Rhoden, ESPN/Andscape
- Don Hunt - Philadelphia Tribune (Retired, 43 years), Various Halls of Fame
- Stephen J. Gaither, HBCU Game Day
- Reggie Flood, WBOK New Orleans
HBCU BANDS OF THE YEAR
- Jackson State University, The Sonic Boom of the South
- Southern University, The Human Jukebox
- Texas Southern University, The Ocean of Soul
- Florida A&M University, The Marching 100
- North Carolina A&T, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine
Published