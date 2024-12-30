HBCU Legends

2024 HBCU Legends Honors: Celebrating Excellence In Achievement

Inaugural HBCU Legends Honors recipients announced.

Kyle T. Mosley

The HBCU sports community celebrated another year of excellence across various conferences, including the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, HBCUAC, and independent programs.

The 2024 HBCU Legends Honors were awarded based on votes from a select group of media members and fans who believe these individuals have significantly impacted HBCU sports.

Two award categories resulted in ties: HBCU Coach of the Year and HBCU Broadcaster/Network of the Year.

I selected the HBCU Student-Athletes, HBCU Legends of Broadcasting and Journalism and the HBCU Bands of the Year honorees.

We will have an exhaustive breakdown of the honorees, runner-ups, and more in interviews and articles.

Below is the complete list of the honorees:

Dawn Thornton
Dawn Thornton / Credit: AAMU

HBCU WOMAN OF THE YEAR

  • Dawn Thornton, Alabama A&M
Jayden Daniels, Doug Williams, and Michael Vick
Jayden Daniels, Doug Williams, and Michael Vick / Credit: Doug Williams

HBCU MAN OF THE YEAR

  • Doug Williams, HBCU Legacy Bowl, Black College Football Hall of Fame, HBCU Combine, Washington Commanders Executive
Irv Mulliga
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers running back Irv Mulligan (5) runs for a touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

HBCU STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

  • Irv Mulligan, Jackson State University (SWAC)
  • Eric Phoenix, South Carolina State University (MEAC)
  • David Wright, Clark Atlanta University (SIAC)
  • Jada Byers Virginia Union University (CIAA)
  • Draylen Ellis, Tennessee State University (Independents)
Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor
Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor hoists the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl Trophy as the Tigers defeated South Carolina State 28-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. December 14, 2024; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

HBCU COACH OF THE YEAR

  • T.C. Taylor, Jackson State University
  • Eddie George, Tennessee State
Ashley Robinso
Ashley Robinson (center), Director of Athletics for Jackson State speaks on Signing Day at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, February 1, 2023. TCL SigningDay209 / Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

HBCU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Ashley Robinson, Jackson State University

HBCU CONFERENCE OF THE YEAR

Dr. Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner
Dr. Charles McClelland / Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
  • Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

HBCU COMMISSIONER OF THE YEAR

  • Dr. Charles McClelland, Southwestern Athletic Conference
Jackson State Extends Robinson
Jackson State Extends Robinson / Credit: Jackson State Athletics

HBCU BRAND OF THE YEAR

  • Jackson State University

HBCU BROADCASTER/NETWORK OF THE YEAR

  • HBCU GO
  • URBAN EDGE NETWORK
Cris Dishman
Cris Dishman / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

HBCU NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

  • Cris Dishman, Texas Southern University
Jackson State - 2024 Celebration Bowl
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach T.C. Taylor celebrates after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

HBCU STORY OF THE YEAR

  • Jackson State Tigers Celebration Bowl Victory
Charlie Neal
Charlie Neal / Credit: HBCU GO

HBCU LEGENDS OF BROADCASTING AND JOURNALISM

  • Charlie Neal, HBCU GO, Various Halls of Fame
  • Ralph Cooper, KCOH Houston, Texas Broadcasting Hall of Fame
  • Dr. Kenyatta Cavil, Inside The HBCU Sports Lab
  • Tiffany Greene, ESPN
  • Jay Walker, ESPN
  • Donal Ware, BOXTOTROW
  • Bill Rhoden, ESPN/Andscape
  • Don Hunt - Philadelphia Tribune (Retired, 43 years), Various Halls of Fame
  • Stephen J. Gaither, HBCU Game Day
  • Reggie Flood, WBOK New Orleans
Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul
Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul / Credit: Ocean of Soul

HBCU BANDS OF THE YEAR

  • Jackson State University, The Sonic Boom of the South
  • Southern University, The Human Jukebox
  • Texas Southern University, The Ocean of Soul
  • Florida A&M University, The Marching 100
  • North Carolina A&T, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

