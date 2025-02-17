2025 HBCU Combine Player Spotlight: Irv Mulligan - An NFL Prospect You Can't Miss
HOUSTON - Coming off a two-touchdown Celebration Bowl performance, Irv Mulligan immediately began preparing for the NFL Draft under his representative, Rasheeda Liberty of Lady Lib Sports.
The Jackson State running back eclipsed Walter Payton's longtime single-season rushing record with 1,245 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. Like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, he can be a punishing yet elusive rusher with breakaway speed and outstanding balance.
The NFL running back that Mulligan admires is the new Super Bowl Champion, Saquon Barkley.
"He's such an unselfish guy," Mulligan said of Barkley. "If you watch his interviews, on the sidelines, and when he's out on the field...He's leading by example for the younger guys, and the guys around him, and for his team. You just see the unselfishness in them."
Today, he will meet with NFL scouts and decision-makers at the 2025 HBCU Combine at the New Orleans Saints practice headquarters in Metairie, Louisiana. Does Mulligan have the right stuff for the NFL?
IRV MULLIGAN QUOTES WITH HBCU LEGENDS
Fueling The Fire Inside
"And then, you know, we had, like, a lot of, you know, critics, and a lot of people say that we can finish, like, third or last in, like, the conference. So that was another fire-burning thing that was just inside us every day."
— Irv Mulligan
Self-Motivation and Responsibility
"Well, the biggest adjustment is, like, you see, how self-motivated you are because there's nobody to call you to wake you up. There's nobody to hold you responsible. You gotta hold yourself responsible. You gotta get up and work out on your own. You gotta make sure you, you know, where your feet's supposed to be every day. So that's basically, I think the hardest thing for guys is getting used to being their own...So it's everything really just up to you."
— Irv Mulligan
Pushing Through for the Team
"I wasn't gonna be the one, you know, to hold the team back. And I wanted to be able to come back and be an asset to the team, so I didn't want to come in, start off slower. I wanted to be able to make an impact right away."
— Irv Mulligan
Showcasing for HBCU Athletes
"I'm getting this opportunity to play for the rest of the HBCU guys and athletes that, you know, put blood, sweat, and tears into, you know, HBCU sports that's not getting the opportunity to play."
— Irv Mulligan
The Importance of a Strong Support System
"You can't do anything alone in life. You got to have a strong team around you that, you know, care about you, not afraid to criticize you, and you gotta be able to take that criticism."
— Irv Mulligan
NFL Draft Conversations With Agent
"She just tells me what teams are interested or what teams ask her, you know, certain questions and things of that nature."
— Irv Mulligan
HBCU Legacy and the Drive for Distinction
"Like I said, the HBCU Legacy Bowl, it's just a blessing. Like, they it wasn't always there. So for guys like me and the other guys that couldn't participate, it's an honor for me to go out there and showcase my skills and put on for all HBCU athletes."
— Irv Mulligan
Mastering Balance in Training
"One tip I always got is to stand on one foot and close your eyes. And if you're shaking, there's something wrong with your balance."
— Irv Mulligan
Standing Out As a Running Back
"And that's one thing that will separate you from a lot of backs because there's not too many backs you see catching the ball fluently out the backfield."
— Irv Mulligan
Gerald Huggins wrote about Mulligan on FCS Central's scouting report:
"Irv Mulligan is a 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back with a compact and sturdy build. His weight is well-distributed, and his muscular lower half aids in his ability to absorb contact. His physical frame allows him to maintain balance through hits, giving him notable contact balance and making it difficult to bring down on arm tackles.
Mulligan's strength lies in his short-area burst and change of direction, which allow him to navigate tight spaces and maintain momentum through congestion. His vision is above average, and he complements it with quick jump cuts and sharp angles, running with a good sense of tempo. Mulligan is adept at getting "skinny" in traffic, twisting through tight zones, and sustaining forward progress. While his long speed is average, limiting his ability to break away for explosive gains, Mulligan compensates with efficient movement and smart decision-making. He consistently finds gaps and utilizes his balance to stay upright after contact."
"In Irv, We Trust" should be his moniker written on his portfolio of work. He's dependable, willing to learn, and a student of the game. What more do you need than to have an Irv Mulligan in the locker room and huddle?