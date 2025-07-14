HBCU Legends

2025 HBCU GO Football: Get Set For Thrilling Classics, Homecomings, & Epic Rivalries

The HBCU GO slate of football games for the 2025 season will provide plenty of excitement for fans.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) and head coach T.C. Taylor and defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams (0) hold trophies after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) and head coach T.C. Taylor and defensive lineman Jeremiah Williams (0) hold trophies after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

HBCU GO and TheGrio Channel have announced the 2025 HBCU GO Football Schedule, featuring 26 HBCU football games to be broadcast this fall by the Allen Media Group (AMG) networks.

The season will kick off at Jackson State as the 2024 HBCU Champions welcome the Hampton Pirates to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Later that afternoon, Benedict will host Fayetteville State in a CIAA vs. SIAC battle.

There is an exciting lineup of contests scheduled, featuring classics, homecomings, and conference rivalries that will delight black college football fans from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC this season.

HBCU GO made it a priority to broadcast more HBCU football classics this season for fans.

CLASSICS ON HBCU GO

  1. LOUIS CREWS CLASSIC: Alcorn State vs Alabama A&M, Sept. 6
  2. HBCU NY CLASSIC: Morehouse College vs Howard University, Sept. 13
  3. TRUTH AND SERVICE CLASSIC: Hampton University vs. Howard University, Sept. 20
  4. SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sept. 27
  5. GULF COAST CHALLENGE: Alabama A&M vs Jackson State, Oct. 4
  6. HBCU LAS VEGAS CLASSIC: Grambling State vs. Jackson State, Oct. 25

The Jackson State Tigers will have the most broadcasts, with four appearances, while Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, and UAPB will each have three games televised on HBCU GO and The Grio Channel.

Jackson State will host three home games, while Alcorn State, Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Virginia State, and UAPB will each host two home games.

HBCU GO Games - 2025

Hampton University vs Jackson State

• Date: Aug. 30

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Jackson, MS

• Game profile: A rare matchup between CAA and SWAC football teams. Hampton leads the all-time series, 3-0.

Alcorn State vs Alabama A&M (LOUIS CREWS CLASSIC)

• Date: Sept. 6

• Time: 7:00 PM

• City: Huntsville, AL

HBCU NY Classic
HBCU NY Classic / HBCU NY Classic and HBCU GO

Morehouse College vs Howard University (HBCU NY CLASSIC)

• Date: Sept. 13

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: East Rutherford, NJ

Edward Waters vs Bethune-Cookman

• Date: Sept. 20

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Daytona Beach, FL

Alabama State vs Florida A&M

• Date: Sept. 27

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Tallahassee, FL

Gulf Coast Challenge
Gulf Coast Challenge / HBCU GO

Alabama A&M vs Jackson State (GULF COAST CHALLENGE)

• Date: Oct. 4

• Time: 5:00 PM

• City: Mobile, AL

North Carolina Central vs Florida A&M

• Date: Oct. 11

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Tallahassee, FL

Prairie View A&M vs Southern University (Homecoming)

• Date: Oct. 18

• Time: 5:00 PM

• City: Baton Rouge, LA

HBCU Las Vegas Classic
HBCU Las Vegas Classic / HBCU GO

Jackson State vs Grambling State (HBCU LAS VEGAS CLASSIC)

• Date: Oct. 25

• Time: 6:00 PM

• City: Las Vegas, NV

Alcorn State vs Texas Southern

• Date: Nov. 1

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Houston, TX

Florida A&M vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

• Date: Nov. 8

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Pine Bluff, AR

CIAA Championship (TBD vs TBD)

• Date: Nov. 15

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Durham, NC

Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern

• Date: Nov. 22

• Time: 3:00 PM

• City: Houston, TX

Top 5 HBCU GO Games To Watch:  

  1. Prairie View A&M vs. Southern (Oct. 18) - SWAC West Implications
  2. Jackson State vs. Grambling State (Oct. 25) - The inaugural HBCU Las Vegas Classic is expected to draw great for attendance and viewership.
  3. Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M (Sept. 6) - SWAC Conference Clash
  4. North Carolina Central vs. Florida A&M (Oct. 11) - A GOOD GAME BREWING!
  5. Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern - Sam Shade's first matchup versus Cris Dishman; Could both need this game for SWAC division hopes on the line?

Also, watch the Alabama State vs. Florida A&M contest, which is significant for the SWAC East.

2025 HBCU GO FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
2025 HBCU GO FOOTBALL SCHEDULE / HBCU GO

TheGrio Cable Network Games - 2025

Fayetteville State vs Benedict College



• Date: Aug. 30

• Time: 5:00 PM

• City: Columbia, SC


Central State vs Tuskegee University



• Date: Sept. 6

• Time: 7:00 PM

• City: Tuskegee, AL

Miles College vs Alabama State



• Date: Sept. 13

• Time: 5:00 PM

• City: Montgomery, AL

Hampton University vs Howard University (Truth and Service Classic)



• Date: Sept. 20

• Time: 4:00 PM

• City: Washington, DC

Alcorn State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Southern Heritage Classic)



• Date: Sept. 27

• Time: 7:00 PM

• City: Memphis, TN


Central State vs Fort Valley State (Homecoming)



• Date: Oct. 4

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Fort Valley, GA


Virginia State vs Bowie State



• Date: Oct. 11

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Bowie, MD

Tuskegee University vs Albany State (Homecoming)



• Date: Oct. 18

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Albany, GA


Edward Waters vs Clark Atlanta (Homecoming)


• Date: Oct. 25

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Atlanta, GA


Johnson C. Smith vs Fayetteville State


• Date: Nov. 1

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Fayetteville, NC


Virginia State vs Virginia Union


• Date: Nov. 8

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Richmond, VA

Bethune-Cookman vs Jackson State


• Date: Nov. 15

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Jackson, MS

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alabama State


• Date: Nov. 22

• Time: 1:00 PM

• City: Montgomery, AL

Top 5 TheGRIO Games To Watch:  

  1. Virginia State vs. Virginia Union (Nov. 8) - CIAA Title and Playoff Implications
  2. Hampton vs. Howard (Sept. 20) - Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field. The Battle for the Real H.U!!!
  3. Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State (Nov. 15) - A SWAC East battle worth watching.
  4. Edward Waters vs. Clark Atlanta (Homecoming - Oct. 25) - Two up-and-coming football programs in the SIAC.  
  5. Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State (Nov. 1) - A CONTENTIOUS RIVALRY BREWING

Team Appearances on HBCU GO and TheGrio Cable Network

  • Alabama A&M: 3 appearances
  • Alabama State: 3 appearances
  • Albany State: 1 appearance
  • Alcorn State: 3 appearances
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 3 appearances
  • Benedict College: 1 appearance
  • Bethune-Cookman: 2 appearances
  • Bowie State: 1 appearance
  • Central State: 2 appearances
  • Clark Atlanta: 1 appearance
  • Edward Waters: 2 appearances
  • Fayetteville State: 2 appearances
  • Florida A&M: 3 appearances
  • Fort Valley State: 1 appearance
  • Grambling State: 1 appearance
  • Hampton University: 2 appearances
  • Howard University: 2 appearances
  • Jackson State: 4 appearances
  • Johnson C. Smith: 1 appearance
  • Miles College: 1 appearance
  • Morehouse College: 1 appearance
  • North Carolina Central: 1 appearance
  • Prairie View A&M: 1 appearance
  • Southern University: 1 appearance
  • Texas Southern: 2 appearances
  • Tuskegee University: 2 appearances
  • Virginia State: 2 appearances
  • Virginia Union: 1 appearance

Games can be watched on hbcugo.tv or TheGrio cable network with live football, replays, and on-demand selections.

HBCU FOOTBALL

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football