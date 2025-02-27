2025 HBCU NY Classic: Morehouse vs. Howard - Foes To Clash In Epic Rematch
The 4th Annual HBCUNY Classic will return with Morehouse College squaring off against Howard University at 1 PM ET in MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13. The contest will be the Maroon Tigers' fourth trip to the classic and its third against the Bison.
"We are excited to host another exhilarating game of college football with the HBCUNY Classic at MetLife Stadium," Albert Williams, President and CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, said. "This game celebrates the rich traditions of HBCUs and the excellence of these two very revered academic institutions, Morehouse and Howard University. It's an honor to create a space for community including family, friends, students, and alumni to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and joy."
Last year, the Bison defense shut down the Maroon Tigers offense in the first half to cruise to a 35-21 victory at the 2024 HBCU NY Classic. In 2023, Albany State defeated Morehouse, 24-14. Howard pulled away from Morehouse to win the inaugural HBCUNY Classic in 2022, 31-0, after the teams went into halftime 0-0.
Could 2025 become the year for Coach Terrence Mathis and the Maroon Tigers to upset Coach Larry Scott and the Howard Bison? We shall see.
"We look forward to hosting the fourth annual HBCU New York Classic this September," Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said. "It is an honor to welcome iconic HBCU teams like Morehouse College and Howard University along with thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to MetLife Stadium for what is sure to be an unforgettable event."
Tickets for the 2025 HBCUNY Classic are available now and can be purchased online at www.hbcunyclassic.com.