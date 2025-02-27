HBCU Legends

2025 HBCU NY Classic: Morehouse vs. Howard - Foes To Clash In Epic Rematch

The Maroon Tigers and Bison will square off for a third time at the HBCY NY Classic in September 2025.

Kyle T. Mosley

2025 HBCUNY Classic
2025 HBCUNY Classic / Credit: HBCUNY Classic
In this story:

The 4th Annual HBCUNY Classic will return with Morehouse College squaring off against Howard University at 1 PM ET in MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13. The contest will be the Maroon Tigers' fourth trip to the classic and its third against the Bison.

"We are excited to host another exhilarating game of college football with the HBCUNY Classic at MetLife Stadium," Albert Williams, President and CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, said.  "This game celebrates the rich traditions of HBCUs and the excellence of these two very revered academic institutions, Morehouse and Howard University. It's an honor to create a space for community including family, friends, students, and alumni to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and joy."

Morehouse vs. Howard at the 2022 HBCU NYC Classic
Morehouse vs. Howard at the 2022 HBCU NYC Classic / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Last year, the Bison defense shut down the Maroon Tigers offense in the first half to cruise to a 35-21 victory at the 2024 HBCU NY Classic. In 2023, Albany State defeated Morehouse, 24-14. Howard pulled away from Morehouse to win the inaugural HBCUNY Classic in 2022, 31-0, after the teams went into halftime 0-0.  

Could 2025 become the year for Coach Terrence Mathis and the Maroon Tigers to upset Coach Larry Scott and the Howard Bison? We shall see.

"We look forward to hosting the fourth annual HBCU New York Classic this September," Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said. "It is an honor to welcome iconic HBCU teams like Morehouse College and Howard University along with thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to MetLife Stadium for what is sure to be an unforgettable event."

Tickets for the 2025 HBCUNY Classic are available now and can be purchased online at www.hbcunyclassic.com.

LATEST HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football