34 SWAC Games Scheduled For ESPN Broadcasts This Upcoming Season

The network will produce HBCU football broadcasts for the SWAC on ESPN, ABC, and other digital platforms.

Kyle T. Mosley

2024 SWAC Football Schedule
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 SWAC football schedule on ESPN's prestigious linear and digital platforms. The impressive slate of 34 televised games will offer our dedicated fans and football enthusiasts an exclusive front-row seat to the action.   

ABC will broadcast the Week 0 2024 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff as Florida A&M will face Norfolk State at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 23, in Atlanta, GA. Also, the 2024 Celebration Bowl will be aired on ABC at 12 PM ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 14.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge
MEAC/SWAC Challenge / USA Today Sports

ESPN plans to broadcast the Orange Blossom Classic featuring North Carolina Central versus Alabama State from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 3 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 1. This highly anticipated showdown between Trei Oliver's team and Eddie Robinson Jr., where QB Andrew Boday will be introduced, could potentially lead to a rematch in the Celebration Bowl.

A majority of the SWAC games are scheduled to air on ESPN+. However, ESPNU will host Prairie View-UAPB (Oct. 11), Grambling-Alabama A&M (Nov. 14), and Tuskegee-Alabama State (Nov. 28).  

The 2024 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship will be broadcast on ESPN2. The kickoff will be at 2 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The SWAC games schedule features several Classics for HBCU fans:

  • Labor Day Classic (Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M)
  • State Fair Classic (Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling)
  • Magic City Classic (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M)
  • Boombox Classic (Southern at Jackson State)
  • Florida Classic (Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman)

The 2024 HBCU football season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference has several interesting broadcasts to watch:

  • Southern at Jackson State - Sept. 14
  • Alabama A&M at Florida A&M - Sept. 28
  • Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State (Dallas) - Sept. 28
  • Florida A&M at Alabama State - Oct. 5
  • Florida A&M at Jackson State - Oct. 19
  • Alabama State at Alabama A&M - Oct. 26
  • Alabama State at Alcorn - Nov. 2
  • Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M - Nov. 16
  • Prairie View at Alabama State - Nov. 23

SWAC Teams Frequency on ESPN Broadcasts

  • Alabama State - 9
  • Florida A&M - 9
  • Prairie View A&M - 8
  • Jackson State - 8
  • Southern - 7
  • Grambling State - 5
  • Alcorn State - 5
  • Alabama A&M - 4
  • Texas Southern - 3
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff - 2
  • Bethune-Cookman - 1

*Mississippi Valley State will not have game scheduled on ESPN's network.

Non-SWAC Teams

  • Tuskegee - 1 (Non-SWAC School)
  • Miles - 1
  • Texas A&M - Kingsville
  • North Carolina Central
  • Norfolk State
