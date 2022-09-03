37th Labor Day Classic Preview: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M

HOUSTON, TX – Bragging rights in the Houston area are on the line in the 37th Labor Day Classic showdown between the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on "The Hill" in Prairie View, TX on Saturday night.

The game will feature the teams, new coaches, TSU's Ocean of Soul vs. PV's Marching Storm bands, and the HBCU football game's pageantry.

Last season, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 40-17 at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX. Former PV quarterback Jawon Pass had over 400 yards of total offense on the night.

But, TSU quarterback Andrew Body wasn't the Tigers starter in that match. The young player is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the Southwestern Athletic Conference after passing 140-of-238 attempts for 2,024 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions in ten games as a freshman.

Prairie View A&M promoted long-time defensive assistant coach Bubba McDowell as head coach after Eric Dooley joined Southern University. The Panthers return most of its squad that won the SWAC West title and played Jackson State in the 2021 SWAC Championship game.

McDowell told HBCU Legends at 2022 SWAC Media Day that his defensive front four is "dynamic" and has depth in those positions to prevent them from "getting tired." Coach McDowell noted, "It's at home, so we got a lot of pressure on me and our team to come out victorious."

Junior quarterback Trazon Connley is expected to get the nod and start for the Panthers' offense.

HBCU Legends met Coach McKinney at SWAC Media Day, who had plenty of confidence ahead of the Tigers' season opener at Prairie View.

"This is the start of football season. It's a huge game. You open with as a conference game and can give yourself an opportunity to be in first place in the conference on the west side. So, it's a very important game," McKinney said.

Ten things to know about the TSU-Prairie View A&M rivalry:

It's the 78th meeting between TSU and Prairie View A&M. The Labor Day Classic began in 1985. Texas Southern leads the series 44-32-1. The series first game was won by TSU, 13-7, in 1947. From 1989-2003, the Tigers won 14 in a row over the Panthers, the longest streak in the series. Currently, Prairie View A&M has a seven-game winning streak over TSU. Bubba McDowell is a first-time head coach after 12 seasons as an assistant defensive coach. In 1958, 6-6 was the final score and only tied the score in the series. The Labor Day Classic was rescheduled for the end of 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey. The winner will hoist the Durley-Nicks Trophy. The award honors one of TSU's former head coach Alexander Durley and Prairie View's legendary former head coach Billy Nicks. Nicks is a Black College Football Hall of Fame honoree.

Prediction: Texas Southern 27, Prairie View 20

Players to watch: TSU QB Andrew Body, PVAMU DE Jessie Evans, TSU DE Demontario Anderson, PVAMU RB Christian Mosley

Texas Southern and Prairie View will clash at Panthers Stadium in Prairie View, Texas, at 6 PM CT on Saturday, Sept. 3.

