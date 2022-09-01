When you take a look at the history of the black quarterback, there are some amazing stories and huge break throughs for African Americans. The stories of black players overcoming the struggles and adversity to demonstrate their ability to play quarterback are well documented.

Rise of the Black Quarterback by Jason Reid

A new book titled “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America,” written by senior NFL writer Jason Reid at Andscape, an ESPN platform, covers the legacy of these great signal callers. The book has a lot of information on the pioneers who starred at quarterback such as Fritz Pollard, Willie Thrower, Sandy Stephens, George Taliaferro, Marlin Briscoe and others.

The book also profiles black quarterbacks from the historically black colleges and universities. Two of the most prominent quarterbacks from HBCUs are James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams who both played for Hall of Fame coach Eddie Robinson at Grambling State. The groundbreaking efforts of Harris and Williams are chronicled in the book.

Marlin Briscoe

Harris preceded Williams at Grambling State (1965-68). He helped blaze the trails for many black quarterbacks. In the book, Williams talks about Harris’ contributions in terms of African Americans getting the opportunity to play this position.

“Let me tell you about James Harris,” Williams said in the book. “I have an older brother, but James Harris served as my other older brother. And it’s unfortunate that Shack has not gotten the recognition he so rightly deserves. Because when we talk about pioneers at the quarterback position, and a lot of people are quick to give me that title, I say that the James Harrises of the world are the true pioneers.”

Feb 19, 2022; New Orleans, LA; HBCU Legacy Bowl co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. Credit:© Kyle A. Mosley-HBCU Legends

The book notes the great accolades in his 10-year NFL career. According to the book, Reid writes he was the first Black quarterback to start a season-opener in the modern era of major professional football in the United States. He was the first Black quarterback to start and win a playoff game. He became the first black quarterback to play in the Pro Bowl. He became the first black quarterback to be selected Pro Bowl MVP.

Williams had an All-American career at Grambling State from 1974-77. Of course, he had some major accomplishments He was the first black quarterback chosen in the first round of the 1978 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 1988, Williams became the first black quarterback to start a Super Bowl and throw a record four touchdown passes in the second quarter to lead the then Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) to a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

The book also profiles the careers of other terrific HBCU quarterbacks such as Tennessee State standouts Eldridge Dickey and “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam and Alcorn State’s brilliant quarterback Steve McNair.

With college football and the NFL starting its regular season, it’s a great time to read about the history of the black quarterback.