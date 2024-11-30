51st Annual Bayou Classic: Odds, Prediction, How To Watch
NEW ORLEANS - Last season, interim coach Terrence Graves was preparing the Southern University Jaguars (7-4, 6-1 SWAC) to battle Coach Hue Jackson and the Grambling State Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SWAC) in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. The kick-off will be at 1:00 PM from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. NBC and Peacock Channel will broadcast the clash.
The Jags prevailed 27-22, holding off a late rally by the G-Men. Unfortunately for Jackson, it was his final game as head coach for GSU.
Over a month later, Director of Athletics Roman Banks offered the head coach position to Graves. Some thought it was a mistake. Graves posted a 6-1 conference record, much better than his most recent predecessors.
On Dec. 7, Graves' Jaguars team will be one win from the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl.
First, a rivalry along the Bayous of Louisiana calls for Southern to square off against Coach Mickey Joseph's GSU Tigers in the 51st installment of the Bayou Classic. Grambling hopes to end five consecutive losing seasons since having a 6-5 season in 2019.
Southern aims to remain healthy before traveling to Jackson, Mississippi, next week for the 2024 SWAC Football Championship game against the heavily favored Jackson State Tigers (10-2, 8-0 SWAC).
Since 1974, Southern holds the Bayou Classic advantage at 26-24 over Grambling and the all-time series lead at 41-34.
How To Watch The Bayou Classic
TV/Streaming: NBC and Peacock Channel
Time: 1:00 PM CT
Announcers: Chris Lewis (Play-by-Play), Anthony Herron (Color Analyst), and Lewis Johnson (Sideline Reporter)
Venue: Caesars Superdome
Location: New Orleans, LA
Previous Game: Southern won 27-22 over the GSU
Head Coaches: Terrence Graves (Southern | 7-4), Mickey Joseph (Grambling | 5-6)
Rankings: Southern is No. 5 in HBCU Legends and BoxToRow Media/ Coaches Poll
Grambling State Tigers vs. Southern Jaguars Odds
Spread: Grambling +3.5 (-115) | Southern -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline Grambling (+125) | Southern (-150)
Total: 45.5 - Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)
Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 1 PM CT | NBC/PEACOCK
ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE
- Grambling State's defense has been one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers. The Tigers are third in the country in defensive touchdowns (5). The Tigers are ninth nationally in takeaways (25) and 10th in interceptions (14). GSU is seventh in fumbles recovered (11).
- Linebacker Andrew Jones leads the SWAC in total tackles with 112. He also has 17 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
- Quarterback Myles Crawley has thrown 1,564 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight INTs.
- He's completed 57.4 percent of his passes (139-for-234) and is third in the SWAC in yards per game (173.8).
- Javon Robinson has been the leading receiver for the Tigers. Robinson has 41 receptions for 507 yards and one touchdown.
- Ke'Travion "Bull" Hargrove is GSU's leading rusher with 503 yards and five TDs on 107 carries.
- Grambling State's 24-23 win over Alabama State was the 600th victory in program history.
ABOUT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
- The Jaguars won their 9th Western Division title after a dominating defeat over University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-9 on Nov. 16.
- Jaguars offense put over 375 yards for the sixth time this season.
- Backup quarterback Jalen Woods got his first start of the season, combing for 240 yards of total offense.
- Southern is third in the SWAC in scoring defense, allowing 22.5 points per game.
- The Jaguars rank eighth in scoring offense (21.4 ppg).
- Southern is fourth in total offense per game (365.6 ypg) and third in total defense, surrendering 306.5 ypg.
- The Jaguars feature the top passing defense in the conference, limiting teams to 161.0 ypg.
PREDICTION
SOUTHERN 27, GRAMBLING 23
Lest we forget, the Bayou Classic is the "Granddaddy Classic" of all HBCU rivalries nationwide. I wouldn't be surprised if Grambling hosted an "Upset Party" at this year's Bayou Classic because Southern could rest players for the SWAC Championship game!
I must preface this prediction by saying I grew up a Southern Jaguars fan. My father earned two degrees from SU, and my cousin Kenny, "The Body Snatcher" Times, was the Defensive MVP in the 1979 Bayou Classic upset.
HBCU Legends predicts a close and uncomfortable 27-23 win for Southern in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic. Are the Jaguars the better team?
We shall see.