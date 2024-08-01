A New HBCU Player Of The Year Award Debuts This Season
HOUSTON — Before the 2024 HBCU football season kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 24, twenty of our best HBCU football stars landed on a new watch list. Stats Perform and Urban Edge Network LLC have partnered to bestow the newly created HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Year Award to the top HBCU football player in the country.
"I believe this is going to be a tremendous game changer," Hardy Pelt, CRO of Urban Edge Network told HBCU Legends. "As it relates to exposure for the HBCU football players, they will be on a national platform with over 19,000,000 unique visitors every month. Also, the inclusion will allow the HBCUs to stand alone in recognizing their best players."
The inaugural HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Year Award presented by Urban Edge Network LLC will extend its recognition past this season. A national panel of voters will select the nation's best HBCU player — regardless of position — will be chosen from 21 programs across the FCS, including the Southwestern and Mid-Eastern athletic conferences.
"We will have a weekly player of the year award with an on-site, on-campus recognition and award ceremony. The end of the year will then culminate with the National Player of the Year being named and honored, at the national broadcast of the FCS National Awards Banquet on Dec. 9 in Frisco, Texas," Pelt noted.
He also mentioned that the weekly and final voters "will include coaches, media members, especially our HBCU media members, bloggers, and those who play an instrumental role in promoting HBCU activities."
As the school bands fine-tune their performances and cheerleaders and dancers perfect their routines, let's get you ready for the 2024 campaign with a preseason watch list of 20 candidates for the HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Year Award.
HBCU+ FCS National Player of the Year Award
Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State, DL, Jr., 6-2, 260
The All-SWAC preseason first-team pick has 74 tackles and 18.5 sacks over two seasons. With another step, he could produce double-digit sacks in the competitive race.
Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, DB, R-Sr., 6-0, 193
As an All-SWAC first-team selection, Bohler helped FAMU to the conference title and a 2023 Celebration Bowl victory. He had 39 tackles, one interception, and 14 pass breakups, including seven in a two-game span.
Elijah Burris, Hampton, RB, Sr., 5-10, 205
A 2023 third-team All-CAA selection, Burris rushed for 803 yards and six touchdowns in only seven games. With a full season of work, he could be one of the 16-team CAA's top rushers.
Myles Crawley, Grambling State, QB, R-Sr., 6-4, 210
Named the SWAC's 2024 preseason offensive player of the year, Crawley ranked second in the conference in passing yards (2,303) and touchdown passes (16), completing over 60 percent of his passes with only eight interceptions.
Jaxson Davis, Mississippi Valley State, TE, So., 6-5, 210
Davis was a 2023 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-American with 36 receptions, 406 yards and three TDs. If he fills out his long, athletic frame, his seasonal numbers could double as a sophomore.
Rico Dozier, Alabama State, LB, Sr. 5-11, 208
A transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Dozier is on the All-SWAC preseason first team. In his career, he's recorded 210 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.
Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M, RB, R-So., 5-11, 226
The All-SWAC preseason first-teamer has rushed for 1,638 yards and 13 TDs in his first two seasons at A&M. His powerful running style suggests the potential for a 1,000-yard campaign.
Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, DB, Gr., 6-0, 214
The MEAC's 2023 defensive player of the year led a conference championship season with 59 tackles and three takeaways. The is a tackling machine with 242 career stops.
Jordan Gant, Tennessee State, RB, R-So., 5-10, 205
Tigers coach Eddie George loves what he has in the 2023 All-Big South-OVC second-team pick, who had 144 carries, 533 yards, and ten touchdowns. Gant's next step could be a 1,000-yard season.
Ckelby Givens, Southern, DE, Jr., 6-3, 250
The SWAC's 2024 preseason defensive player of the year racked up 61 tackles, 21 TFLs, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery last year as one of the best HBCU defensive players.
Erick Hunter, Morgan State, LB, Sr., 6-4, 210
Named to the 2023 All-MEAC first team, Hunter was No. 1 in the conference in tackles per game (7.5). He also showed versatility with seven quarterback hurries, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Jarett Hunter, Howard, RB, Gr., 5-10, 205
The MEAC's 2024 preseason offensive player of the year has three straight seasons of over 600 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards. He continues to find the end zone more and more, tallying 11 touchdowns last season.
Fabian McCray, Jackson State, WR, Gr., 6-2, 193
The All-SWAC preseason first-teamer had 41 catches for 584 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He should be the Tigers' primary receiver and command more targets this season.
Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T, CB, R-Sr., 6-2, 180
Earned All-CAA third-team honors while totaling 45 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, one sack, and five pass breakups last season. Prunty will have a chance to soar even higher against high-level competition.
Nick Taiste, South Carolina State, OL, R-Sr., 6-2, 295
Taiste made the All-MEAC second team as a freshman in 2021, then jumped to the first team each of the last two years. SCSU had the conference's top-ranked rushing offense last season.
Dearis Thomas, Bethune-Cookman, LB, Jr.., 6-1, 195
The All-SWAC preseason second-team pick flies around the field. He's coming off a breakout campaign with 97 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and three QB hurries.
Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State, Edge, Sr., 6-1, 235
Thomas will again lead one of the SWAC's best defenses. Named to the conference's preseason first team, he caused havoc for offenses with 35 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Elijah Williams, Morgan State, DL, Sr., 6-3, 270
Already a two-time first-team All-MEAC pick, Williams has a chance to be one of the nation's most disruptive forces. Last season, he had 50 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Jacob Williams, Texas Southern, LB, Jr., 6-0, 210
A tremendous second-level blitzer who has a nose for the ball, Williams had a breakout 2023 season with 72 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He was named to the All-SWAC preseason second team.
Deco Wilson, Florida A&M, DB, Gr., 6-1, 205
The All-SWAC preseason first-teamer is part of one of the FCS' best secondaries. A year ago, he had 49 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.