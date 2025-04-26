Baltimore Ravens Draft Alabama A&M Offensive Lineman Carson Vinson
The Baltimore Ravens selected Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson as the 141st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Vinson was the only player invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
He possesses the prototypical size of an NFL offensive lineman: great feet, a strong motor, intelligence, and a nasty streak when necessary — similar characteristics of former UAPB and NFL offensive lineman Terron Armstead.
Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson officially received an invitation to participate at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3. Vinson will join 329 NFL Draft prospects at the annual event inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
Although the 6-7 lineman may be the only HBCU player invited, he won't be the lone HBCU-bred talent meeting with scouts and executives. Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Travis Hunter have also accepted invitations.
Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and Sanders won 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at Colorado under his father and head coach, Deion Sanders.
Vinson is an intriguing NFL prospect who caught the attention of many a scout and executive at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl. He displayed excellent strength and footword at left tackle. Also, Vinson showed his toughness by not yielding ground to the pass rushers during one-on-one drills.
According to Alabama A&M: "As a senior, Vinson has racked up multiple postseason honors, including becoming the first HBCU player invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, AFCA FCS All-America Second Team and Phil Steele 2024 SWAC Offensive Lineman of the Year, started in all 48 games for the Bulldogs.
The Morrisville, N.C. native has helped the Bulldog offense rank tops in the SWAC in total offense (444.5 yards per game) and passing offense (260.5 yards per game). In addition, the Bulldogs are third in the conference in rushing offense at 184.0 yards per game. He has an 89 percent overall offensive line grade with 61 total knockdowns and allowed just one sack, which was against SEC opponent Auburn in the season opener."
The NFL Network will televised the entire NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 27.
"He's developed into an outstanding player and outstanding human being." Those comments from Alabama A&M offensive coordinator Duane Taylor to HBCU Legends about offensive tackle Carson Vinson were insightful.
The National Football League needs a player like Carson Vinson to protect the franchise's quarterback from menacing pass rushers and serve as a symbol of professionalism.
Thursday morning's announcement from Jim Nagy was groundbreaking for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and life-changing for Carson Vinson. He became the first student-athlete from an HBCU invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
"Excited to get Carson down here," Jim Nagy told HBCU Legends. "An NFL frame, good feet, and nasty temperament. He's a high character kid that the staff raves about. Checks lots of boxes for developmental offensive tackle."
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Bulldogs legend John Stallworth attended the morning practice with Nagy to personally deliver the invitation to Vinson.
The announcement was filled with emotion as Vinson, his teammates, and coaches celebrated a young man who persevered through the loss of his mother at the age of ten. Coach Taylor shared, "It's been him, his Dad, and his brother for most of his life. His Dad and brother come to every game. And it just ironically, his ad sent him a scripture this morning about asking God for what you want, and he'll make it happen.' After practice, when he called him about the news, his Dad just burst into tears. Wow, that was a surreal moment."
Carson Vinson stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 305 pounds. NFL scouts and talent evaluators are enamored with his size, 35-inch arms to hold off pass rushers, and 84-inch wingspan. Vinson is among the top prospects in the 2024-25 HBCU Football Draft class.
Coach Taylor concluded, "Carson is always pushing himself. He's been a leader, a four-year starter, and can learn different things; he's a quick learner of the game. Absolutely a great kid."