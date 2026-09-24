Band of the Year Rankings: Norfolk State, Virginia State High-Step Into September’s Top Spots

Norfolk State's Spartan Legion and Virginia State's Trojan Explosion lead the first 2026 Red Lobster Band of the Year rankings, released Tuesday, Sept. 22. A fraction of a point separates one race. The other begins with a commanding advantage.

After four weeks of drum cadences, dance team performances, and drum major shows, Norfolk State high steps as the Division I leader with 304.6 points, just 0.1 ahead of North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine. Bethune-Cookman (303.5), Florida A&M (303.4), and Jackson State (301.5) complete the top five.

Virginia State is marching strong, leading their Division II opponents with 299.3 points, 26.05 ahead of Fayetteville State's Marching Bronco eXpress. Defending Division II champion Miles College is third at 264.2, only 0.05 ahead of Winston-Salem State. Tuskegee is fifth at 261.1.

The championship is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, one night before the Cricket Celebration Bowl, and ESPN+ will carry the event live. Two bands from each division will advance through the season-long evaluation and selection process.

How the Band of the Year rankings work

Bands are evaluated in five areas: musicality; pictures, drill, design, and marching maneuvers; drum majors; percussion; and auxiliary.

The official rankings page describes monthly performance submissions, a cumulative ranking, and committee selection of two finalists from each division. The published schedule calls for a September top 15, an October top 10, and a November top five before selecting the finalists.

The organization's September Division rankings identifies Dowell Taylor and Kenneth Ruff as committee co-chairs. It also describes a randomized, rotating judging panel and feedback delivered to band directors through the Competition Suite app.

The rankings and category scores below reflect the September results. HBCU Legends calculated the scoring margins and comparisons. Scores derived by subtraction are identified as calculated, rather than presented as independently published category results. Those calculations assume the overall total equals the sum of the five category scores.

September 2026 Division I Band of the Year Top 15

D1 - Band of the Year - September 2026 | Band of the Year - ESPN Events

Source: Red Lobster Band of the Year September rankings. Published order is retained, including Alabama State and South Carolina State, which have identical totals.

Division I analysis: Consistency beats category wins

Norfolk State holds the top spot without leading any of the five categories. Its best placement was second in percussion, with 65.0 points. The Spartan Legion placed no lower than eighth in any category, and that consistency made the difference.

North Carolina A&T followed the same pattern. The Aggies did not lead a category and placed no lower than sixth in any.

Jackson State tells a different story. The Sonic Boom of the South led musicality (80.0) and drum majors (54.5), and placed second in picture and drill (68.0), yet ranked fifth overall.

Jackson State did not appear in the auxiliary top 15. Subtracting its four published category scores from its 301.5 total produces a calculated auxiliary score of 38.0. That is 10 points behind Prairie View A&M and 8 behind Norfolk State.

The comparison is revealing: Jackson State outscored Norfolk State by 4.9 points across the other four categories. Norfolk State's 8-point auxiliary advantage reversed that edge and gave the Spartan Legion a 3.1-point overall lead over Jackson State.

Florida A&M led picture and drill (68.5) and placed second in musicality and drum majors. The Marching 100 ranked ninth in percussion (58.0) and 10th in auxiliary (43.0), leaving FAMU fourth overall despite its strength in three categories.

Division I top-five score breakdown/category leaders

Band of the Year - DI Scorecard - September 2026 | ESPN Events



Source: Red Lobster Band of the Year September Division I rankings.



September Band of the Year scoring charts. Picture/Drill/Design includes marching maneuvers. Jackson State's auxiliary score, marked with an asterisk, is calculated from its overall total minus its other four category scores; Jackson State did not appear in the published auxiliary top 15.

Several other results stand out:

South Carolina State: The Marching 101 led percussion with 68.0, the highest percussion score in either division. It is listed 12th overall with 279.5 points, the same total as No. 11 Alabama State.

Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern: The Marching Storm and Ocean of Soul placed first and second in auxiliary. They ranked sixth and seventh overall, respectively.

Grambling State: The World Famed Tiger Marching Band placed third in picture and drill (67.5), but 13th overall.

Southern: The Human Jukebox placed third in musicality (79.8), but eighth overall. Southern did not appear in the percussion top 15; its calculated percussion score is 51.0, based on subtracting its other four category scores from its total.

Howard and other contenders: Howard placed third in auxiliary (46.5) and appeared in the drum major and percussion top 15s, but missed the overall top 15. Hampton, Morgan State, Delaware State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff also appeared in at least one category without making the overall list.

September 2026 Division II Band of the Year Top 15

D2 - Band of the Year - September 2026 | Band of the Year, ESPN Events

Source: Red Lobster Band of the Year September Division II rankings.

Virginia State placed in the top three in all five categories. The Trojan Explosion led in picture and drill (64.5) and percussion (67.0), finished second in musicality and auxiliary, and third in drum majors. No other Division II band placed in the top three in more than three categories.

Virginia State's lead demands attention. Its 26.05-point advantage over Fayetteville State is almost as large as the 27.4 points separating second-place Fayetteville State from eighth-place Albany State.

Fayetteville State led musicality (76.0) and finished second in picture and drill and percussion. Its drum-major score of 37.0, however, ranked 12th. That left the Broncos 16 points behind Virginia State in one category, accounting for approximately 61.4% of the overall gap between the leaders.

Miles, last year's champion, stands third behind strong results in drum majors (54.0, second) and picture and drill (62.9, third). The Purple Marching Machine ranked 10th in musicality. Its 0.05-point advantage over Winston-Salem State is the smallest nonzero gap between adjacent bands in either division's overall rankings.

Tuskegee led Division II drum majors with 55.0 points, but ranked fifth overall. Morehouse's House of Funk led auxiliary with 40.6, yet landed 14th overall. Those results reinforce the same lesson visible in Division I: Leading one category does not guarantee a place near the top of the overall standings.

Division II top-five score breakdown/category leaders

Band of the Year - DII Scorecard - September 2026 | ESPN Events

Source: September Band of the Year scoring charts. Picture/Drill/Design includes marching maneuvers.

What comes next in the 2026 Band of the Year race

The next scheduled rankings will narrow the field to 10 bands per division in October, followed by five in November. The committee will select two finalists from each division for the Dec. 11 championship in Atlanta.

“With just 1.2 points separating the top four Division I, and the competitive strength of the Division II bands, the competition has never been stronger,” said John T. Grant, executive director of the Red Lobster Band of the Year.

Grant said the rankings are meant to highlight “the extraordinary talent, discipline and commitment of these student musicians and band programs on a national stage.”

Established in 2023 as part of Celebration Bowl weekend, the Band of the Year competition gives HBCU marching bands a season-long national championship race. Norfolk State and Virginia State have set the opening pace. The next rankings will show which challengers can close the gaps across all five categories.

Rankings, tickets, and event information are available at bandoftheyear.com.