HBCU Football Week 3: Scores, How to Watch, TV, and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON — Week 3 of the 2026 HBCU football season fits into one day. Every game on the board kicks off Saturday, Sept. 19. No HBCU teams play Thursday or Friday. The only network-featured broadcast will be Tennessee State.

The board holds 31 games: 16 involving Division I programs and 15 at the Division II and NAIA level. The Week 2 guarantee-game run is nearly over. Eight HBCU programs visited FBS hosts last week. This week, Delaware State at South Florida is the only one.

Four of the sport's biggest brands are off. Alabama State, Grambling State, Texas Southern, and Howard are all idle Sept. 19.

*All times below are Eastern. Subtract one hour for Central.

HBCU LEGENDS FEATURED GAME OF THE WEEK - Tennessee State vs. Florida A&M

Tennessee State visits Florida A&M in HBCU Legends' Week 3 featured matchup. Both teams look to rebound after Week 2 losses: Tennessee State fell 30-3 to Alabama A&M, and Florida A&M lost 77-7 to Miami.

HBCU GO SPORTS | HBCU GO

According to HBCU GO: The primetime game renews one of HBCU football’s most storied rivalries and is one of the sport’s most decorated matchups. Both programs have each secured 16 national titles, earned conference championships, and produced numerous NFL draft picks and Hall of Famers. Tennessee State holds a 31–24 all-time advantage and has won the last six meetings. The programs have faced each other 21 times in Classic settings, including 17 appearances in the Atlanta Football Classic/Atlanta Ebony Classic.

Florida A&M enters the matchup 1–2 and returns to Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, where the Rattlers opened the season with a 20–7 victory over Albany State. Tennessee State enters at 0–3 following consecutive road games against nationally ranked University of Georgia and Alabama A&M.

HBCU GO SPORTS BROADCAST TEAM | HBCU GO

HBCU GO Broadcast Team:

Play-by-Play: James Hadnot; Analyst: Tolly Carr; Sideline Reporter: Lawrencia Moten

WHEN:

Saturday, September 19, 2026 @ 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT

WHERE:

Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium,

1500 Wahnish Way,

Tallahassee, FL 32307

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action across HBCU GO's expanding lineup of broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms:

Broadcast syndication in major U.S. television markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings). Streaming on the HBCU GO FAST Channel on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, and additional digital platforms.

HBCU Football Week 3 Scores, How to Watch, TV, and Streaming Schedule | Credit: TSU, SCS, PVAMU, SU Athletics; Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Top five HBCU games to watch in Week 3

1. Hampton at Norfolk State: 4 p.m. ET, MEAC Network

The Battle of the Bay comes to William "Dick" Price Stadium in Norfolk. Both teams are 1-2. Norfolk State, in its second season under Michael Vick, was outscored 90-13 in its two road games and lost 59-3 at Virginia last Friday. Hampton is coming off a 31-3 home loss to Bryant. The game doubles as Greek Night at Norfolk State.

2. Tuskegee at Jackson State: 7 p.m. ET, SWAC TV

The W.C. Gorden Classic brings a D-II power to Jackson. Jackson State is 2-0 and No. 2 in the Sept. 14 Black College Football Poll. The Tigers put up 704 yards in a 66-14 win over Edward Waters in Week 1. Tuskegee is 1-1 and No. 9 in the D-II HBCU poll.

3. South Carolina State at Furman: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

South Carolina State is the unanimous No. 1 team in the Black College Football Poll and is ranked No. 18 in FCS. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and have outscored opponents 184-13, including a 66-0 win over Virginia State last week. Furman is their first Southern Conference opponent of the season and the best measure yet of where this team stands.

4. N.C. Central at Gardner-Webb: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

N.C. Central is 2-1 and No. 7 in the poll after a 30-22 win over N.C. A&T in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. Plez Lawrence ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Gardner-Webb is 0-3.

5. Delaware State at South Florida: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Delaware State is 2-1 and No. 5 in the poll. The Hornets visit Raymond James Stadium to face a 2-0 USF team after wins over FIU and Army. Yahoo Sports reported Delaware State will receive a $450,000 guarantee for the trip. It is the second FBS game of DeSean Jackson's head coaching career.

Also worth your time: Benedict, the No. 1 team in the D-II HBCU poll, plays at Fort Valley State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Bethune-Cookman hosts Virginia-Lynchburg for homecoming at 4 p.m. on SWAC TV. Morgan State and Towson meet in the Battle for Greater Baltimore at 6 p.m. on FloSports.

Barlow, Givens, Jackson | TSU and HBCU Legends

HBCU football Week 3 TV and streaming schedule

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. All times Eastern. Scores will be updated as games go final.

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | Urban Edge Network/CIAA | ESPN+

Division I

Chicago State at Butler: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: ESPN+. Site: Sellick Bowl, Indianapolis.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman (Homecoming): 4 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hampton at Norfolk State (Battle of the Bay): 4 p.m. ET. TV/stream: MEAC Network. Site: William "Dick" Price Stadium, Norfolk, Va.

Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 5 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: Pine Bluff, Ark.

N.C. A&T at Campbell: 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: FloSports. Site: Barker-Lane Stadium, Buies Creek, N.C.

N.C. Central at Gardner-Webb: 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: ESPN+. Site: Spangler Stadium, Boiling Springs, N.C.

Morgan State at Towson (Battle for Greater Baltimore): 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: FloSports. Site: Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson, Md.

Tuskegee at Jackson State (W.C. Gorden Classic): 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: Jackson, Miss.

Bowie State at Alabama A&M (Hall of Fame Game): 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Ala.

Tennessee State at Florida A&M: 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: HBCU GO—site: Tallahassee, Fla.

Delta State at Mississippi Valley State (Delta Classic): 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: Rice-Totten Stadium, Itta Bena, Miss.

Alcorn State at North Alabama: 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: ESPN+. Site: Florence, Ala.

Louisiana Christian at Southern: 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

South Carolina State at Furman: 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: ESPN+. Site: Greenville, S.C.

Delaware State at South Florida: 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: ESPN+. Site: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

No. 12 (FCS) Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M: 8 p.m. ET. TV/stream: SWAC TV. Site: Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas.

Division II and NAIA

Virginia State at Elizabeth City State: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: CIAA Sports Network. Site: Roebuck Stadium, Elizabeth City, N.C.

Reinhardt at Florida Memorial: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Betty T. Ferguson Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Benedict at Fort Valley State: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: ESPN+. Site: Wildcat Stadium, Fort Valley, Ga.

Fayetteville State at Johnson C. Smith: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Urban Edge Network. Site: Irwin Belk Complex, Charlotte, N.C.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Shaw: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: CIAA Sports Network. Site: Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C.

West Virginia Wesleyan at West Virginia State: 1 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Lakin-Ray Field, Institute, W.Va.

Saginaw Valley State at Kentucky State: 2 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Frankfort, Ky.

Lincoln (Mo.) at Quincy: 2 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Flinn Memorial Stadium, Quincy, Ill.

Albany State at Allen: 4 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Columbia, S.C.

Morehouse at Lane: 5 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Jackson, Tenn.

Miles at Clark Atlanta: 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Atlanta.

Savannah State at Edward Waters: 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Jacksonville, Fla.

Winston-Salem State at Livingstone: 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: CIAA Sports Network. Site: Salisbury, N.C.

Bluefield State at Virginia Union: 6 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: Richmond, Va.

Texas College at Langston: 7 p.m. ET. TV/stream: Not listed. Site: W.E. Anderson Stadium, Langston, Okla.

How to watch HBCU football in Week 3

ESPN+ (6 games): Chicago State at Butler, Benedict at Fort Valley State, N.C. Central at Gardner-Webb, Alcorn State at North Alabama, South Carolina State at Furman, and Delaware State at South Florida stream in the ESPN app. ESPN+ is a paid subscription.

SWAC TV (7 games): Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Southern, and Prairie View A&M home games.

HBCU GO (1 game): Tennessee State at Florida A&M streams free on HBCUGO.tv and the HBCU GO app.

FloSports (2 games): N.C. A&T at Campbell and Morgan State at Towson, both on the CAA's streaming home. FloSports requires a paid subscription.

MEAC Network (1 game): Hampton at Norfolk State.

CIAA Sports Network (4 games): Virginia State at Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State at Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Pa.) at Shaw, and Winston-Salem State at Livingstone.

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | Urban Edge Network/CIAA | ESPN+

The rest of the Division II and NAIA slate had no published broadcast listing at filing time. Check the home school's athletics website on game day.

Chennis Berry coaching his South Carolina State Bulldogs against Virginia State in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans, 66-0. | South Carolina State Football

Week 3 HBCU football scores

Final scores will be posted here as they come in on Saturday. Division I results first, followed by Division II and NAIA.

Division I: Scores will be added after games conclude.

Division II and NAIA: Scores will be added after games conclude.

Week 2 HBCU football scores

Eight HBCU programs played FBS opponents in Week 2 and lost by a combined 460-53. Alabama State's 34-17 loss at Troy was the closest. The best football of the week came in HBCU-vs.-HBCU games.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Miami 77, Florida A&M 7.

Friday, Sept. 11

Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3.

Saturday, Sept. 12, Division I

N.C. Central 30, N.C. A&T 22.

Alcorn State 53, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51 (2OT).

South Carolina State 66, Virginia State 0.

Mississippi Valley State 31, Lincoln (Pa.) 20.

Delaware State 21, Bowie State 6.

Bethune-Cookman 43, Stetson 18.

Alabama A&M 30, Tennessee State 3.

Morgan State 55, Virginia-Lynchburg 0.

Troy 34, Alabama State 17.

Indiana 55, Howard 0.

Houston 77, Southern 6.

Bryant 31, Hampton 3.

Baylor 44, Prairie View A&M 3.

TCU 63, Grambling State 7.

UTEP 51, Texas Southern 10.

Saturday, Sept. 12, Division II and NAIA

Albany State 49, Savannah State 17.

Central State 49, Morehouse 21.

Edward Waters 36, Miles 20.

Kentucky State 30, Clark Atlanta 3.

Johnson C. Smith 31, Winston-Salem State 6.

Virginia Union 34, Chowan 19.

Shaw 34, Ferrum 28.

Valdosta State 38, Fayetteville State 9.

Langston 19, Lincoln (Mo.) 14.

HBCU football polls entering Week 3

Black College Football Poll, Division I (Sept. 14):

1. South Carolina State (3-0), 2. Jackson State (2-0), 3. Alabama State (2-1), 4. Prairie View A&M (1-2), 5. Delaware State (2-1), 6. Grambling State (2-1), 7. N.C. Central (2-1), 8. Alabama A&M (2-1), 9. Alcorn State (2-1), 10. Morgan State (2-1).

D-II HBCU Poll (Sept. 14):

1. Benedict (2-0), 2. Kentucky State (2-1), 3. Johnson C. Smith (2-1), 4. Virginia State (2-1), 5. Virginia Union (2-1), 6. Edward Waters (2-1), 7. Fayetteville State (2-1), 8. Allen (2-1), 9. Tuskegee (1-1), 10. West Virginia State (1-1).

HBCU LEGENDS WEEK 3 CONSENSUS RANKINGS | HBCU LEGENDS

Week 3 HBCU football FAQ

What channel is Hampton vs. Norfolk State on?

The game streams on the MEAC Network at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 19.

How can I watch Jackson State vs. Tuskegee?

The W.C. Gorden Classic streams on SWAC TV at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

Is South Carolina State vs. Furman on TV? No. The game streams on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Which HBCU game is free to watch in Week 3?

Tennessee State at Florida A&M streams free on HBCU GO at 7 p.m. ET.

Which HBCU teams are off in Week 3?

Alabama State, Grambling State, Texas Southern, and Howard.

Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and Managing Editor of HBCU Legends on SI. He covers HBCU athletics across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC and votes in the BOXTOROW HBCU football polls. Follow him on X at @KyleTMosley.