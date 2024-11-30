HBCU Legends

BAYOU CLASSIC HALFTIME UPDATE: SOUTHERN LEADS GRAMBLING

Halftime update from the 51st Annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 30, 2024.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Classic - GSU vs SU Halftime
Bayou Classic - GSU vs SU Halftime / HBCU Legends
The Southern Jaguars are leading the Grambling State Tigers 10-7 at halftime in the 51st Bayou Classic.

SOUTHERN 7, GRAMBLING 0 - 1st QTR (5:20)

Southern opened the scoring as running back CJ Russell walked into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown rush. The drive was 5 plays for 54 yards at 5:20 in the first quarter.

SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 0 - 2nd QTR (9:39)

At 9:39 in the 2nd period, Joshua Griffin kicked a 26-yard field goal after a the Jags marched 5 plays for 76 yards in 2:58.


SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 0 - 2nd QTR (9:07)

Tylon Williams thrilled the Bayou Classic spectators with a 94 yards kick return for a touchdown. Reed Harradine booted the extra point as the Tigers show life to get within 3 points of the Jaguars.

SOUTHERN 10, GRAMBLING 7 (HALFTIME)

Coach Terrence Graves
Coach Terrence Graves / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

How To Watch The Bayou Classic

TV/Streaming: NBC and Peacock Channel

Time: 1:00 PM CT

Announcers: Chris Lewis (Play-by-Play), Anthony Herron (Color Analyst), and Lewis Johnson (Sideline Reporter)

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Location: New Orleans, LA

Previous Game: Southern won 27-22 over the GSU

Head Coaches:  Terrence Graves (Southern | 7-4), Mickey Joseph (Grambling | 5-6)

Rankings: Southern is No. 5 in HBCU Legends and BoxToRow Media/ Coaches Poll

Grambling State Head Coach Mickey Joseph
Grambling State Head Coach Mickey Joseph / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Oct. 26, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX. Grambling State Tigers were defeated by the Texas Southern Tigers, 24-17.

Grambling State Tigers vs. Southern Jaguars Odds

Spread: Grambling +3.5 (-115) | Southern -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline Grambling (+125) | Southern (-150)

Total: 45.5 - Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 1 PM CT | NBC/PEACOCK

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE

  • Grambling State's defense has been one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers. The Tigers are third in the country in defensive touchdowns (5). The Tigers are ninth nationally in takeaways (25) and 10th in interceptions (14). GSU is seventh in fumbles recovered (11).
  • Linebacker Andrew Jones leads the SWAC in total tackles with 112. He also has 17 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
  • Quarterback Myles Crawley has thrown 1,564 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight INTs.
  • He's completed 57.4 percent of his passes (139-for-234) and is third in the SWAC in yards per game (173.8).
  • Javon Robinson has been the leading receiver for the Tigers. Robinson has 41 receptions for 507 yards and one touchdown.
  • Ke'Travion "Bull" Hargrove is GSU's leading rusher with 503 yards and five TDs on 107 carries.
  • Grambling State's 24-23 win over Alabama State was the 600th victory in program history.

ABOUT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

  • The Jaguars won their 9th Western Division title after a dominating defeat over University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-9 on Nov. 16.
  • Jaguars offense put over 375 yards for the sixth time this season.
  • Backup quarterback Jalen Woods got his first start of the season, combing for 240 yards of total offense.
  • Southern is third in the SWAC in scoring defense, allowing 22.5 points per game.
  • The Jaguars rank eighth in scoring offense (21.4 ppg).
  • Southern is fourth in total offense per game (365.6 ypg) and third in total defense, surrendering 306.5 ypg.
  • The Jaguars feature the top passing defense in the conference, limiting teams to 161.0 ypg.

PREDICTION

SOUTHERN 27, GRAMBLING 23

Lest we forget, the Bayou Classic is the "Granddaddy Classic" of all HBCU rivalries nationwide. I wouldn't be surprised if Grambling hosted an "Upset Party" at this year's Bayou Classic because Southern could rest players for the SWAC Championship game!

I must preface this prediction by saying I grew up a Southern Jaguars fan. My father earned two degrees from SU, and my cousin Kenny, "The Body Snatcher" Times, was the Defensive MVP in the 1979 Bayou Classic upset.  

HBCU Legends predicts a close and uncomfortable 27-23 win for Southern in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic. Are the Jaguars the better team?

We shall see.

