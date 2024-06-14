HBCU Legends

Black College Football Hall Of Fame And NFL Invite HBCU Alums To Ozzie Newsome's GM Forum And QB Coaching Summit

Ozzie Newsome will continue to inspire the success for the NFL's black general managers and coaches.

Kyle T. Mosley

Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome speaks with media during the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome speaks with media during the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League (NFL) announced the fourth annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the seventh annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. On June 17 and 18, coaches from power five conferences, HBCUs, the NFL and front office personnel will take part in both summits at the NFL Los Angeles league office. Participants will experience professional development and networking opportunities among their peers and have the ability to connect with NFL club executives.

“The Quarterback Coaching Summit and Ozzie Newsome General Managers Forum are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce," Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations said. “We are dedicated to identifying and strengthening the coaching and personnel development pipeline for experienced coaches of color and providing each participant with the tools to hone their craft and achieve success."

DeMeco Ryans
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Since the summit's inception, 8 previous participants have gone on to obtain positions as head coaches or general managers, these participants include:

  • Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons (General Manager)
  • Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons (Head Coach)
  • David Canales, Carolina Panthers (Head Coach)
  • Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns (General Manager)
  • Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions (General Manager) - NC A&T Alum
  • DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans (Head Coach)
  • Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings (General Manager)
  • Ran Carthon, Tennessee Titans (General Manager)
Brad Holmes - GM Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes walks off the field after the 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Participants will engage in informational sessions and gain knowledge from quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and general managers. The Forum and the Summit will feature various sessions on topics including organizing a personnel department, understanding the role of an assistant GM, transitioning from college coaching to the NFL and leadership and core values.

Member club general managers will also host a roundtable discussion with participants discussing the different avenues to becoming a GM, relationship building and how to collaborate with your head coach.

Brandon Brown - NY Giants Assistant General Manager
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com /

The June 17 Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL front office personnel including:

  • Tim Terry, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Brandon Brown, New York Giants
  • Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints
  • Patrick Foster, Arizona Cardinals
  • Artis Twyman, Los Angeles Rams - Tennessee State Alum
  • Chad Alexander, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Brandon Hunt, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns
  • Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons
  • Steve Wyche, NFL Network - Howard University Alum
Anthony Lynn
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn watches warmups before a preseason game against Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field in Detroit, Friday, August 27, 2021. / Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services,

 
The June 18 Quarterback Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by current and former coaches, including:

  • Jacqueline Davidson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Ben Wilkerson, New York Jets - Former Grambling State OL Coach
  • Jerry Mack, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Bobby Engram, Washington Commanders
  • Kerry Joseph, Chicago Bears
  • Mike Adams, Washington Commanders
  • Marcus Brady, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Marquice Williams, Atlanta Falcons
  • Anthony Lynn, Washington Commanders
  • David Shaw, NFL Network
  • Pep Hamilton, NFL Network - Howard University Alum

*Announcement Courtesy of the National Football League

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football