Black College Football Hall Of Fame And NFL Invite HBCU Alums To Ozzie Newsome's GM Forum And QB Coaching Summit
In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League (NFL) announced the fourth annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the seventh annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. On June 17 and 18, coaches from power five conferences, HBCUs, the NFL and front office personnel will take part in both summits at the NFL Los Angeles league office. Participants will experience professional development and networking opportunities among their peers and have the ability to connect with NFL club executives.
“The Quarterback Coaching Summit and Ozzie Newsome General Managers Forum are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce," Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations said. “We are dedicated to identifying and strengthening the coaching and personnel development pipeline for experienced coaches of color and providing each participant with the tools to hone their craft and achieve success."
Since the summit's inception, 8 previous participants have gone on to obtain positions as head coaches or general managers, these participants include:
- Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons (General Manager)
- Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons (Head Coach)
- David Canales, Carolina Panthers (Head Coach)
- Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns (General Manager)
- Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions (General Manager) - NC A&T Alum
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans (Head Coach)
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings (General Manager)
- Ran Carthon, Tennessee Titans (General Manager)
Participants will engage in informational sessions and gain knowledge from quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and general managers. The Forum and the Summit will feature various sessions on topics including organizing a personnel department, understanding the role of an assistant GM, transitioning from college coaching to the NFL and leadership and core values.
Member club general managers will also host a roundtable discussion with participants discussing the different avenues to becoming a GM, relationship building and how to collaborate with your head coach.
The June 17 Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL front office personnel including:
- Tim Terry, Kansas City Chiefs
- Brandon Brown, New York Giants
- Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints
- Patrick Foster, Arizona Cardinals
- Artis Twyman, Los Angeles Rams - Tennessee State Alum
- Chad Alexander, Los Angeles Chargers
- Brandon Hunt, Philadelphia Eagles
- Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns
- Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons
- Steve Wyche, NFL Network - Howard University Alum
The June 18 Quarterback Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by current and former coaches, including:
- Jacqueline Davidson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Ben Wilkerson, New York Jets - Former Grambling State OL Coach
- Jerry Mack, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Bobby Engram, Washington Commanders
- Kerry Joseph, Chicago Bears
- Mike Adams, Washington Commanders
- Marcus Brady, Los Angeles Chargers
- Marquice Williams, Atlanta Falcons
- Anthony Lynn, Washington Commanders
- David Shaw, NFL Network
- Pep Hamilton, NFL Network - Howard University Alum
