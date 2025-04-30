HBCU Legends

Black College Football Hall Of Fame Reveals 16th Annual Induction Ceremony Details

Several new BCFHOF inductees and two award winners will be honored at the 2025 event.

Black College Football Hall of Fame - Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony Announcement
Black College Football Hall of Fame - Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony Announcement / Credit: BCFHOF
The Black College Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees will introduce the BCFHOF Class of 2025 at its 16th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 7. The induction ceremony will occur at 7:30 PM ET at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche (Howard University Alum) will serve as the master of ceremonies as the Black College Football Hall of Fame honors the Class of 2025.

BCFHOF Class of 2025
BCFHOF Class of 2025 / BCFHOF

The following inductees will join the esteemed ranks: 

  • Henry Dyer (Grambling State University)  
  • Rashean Mathis (Bethune-Cookman University)  
  • Jacquay Nunnally (Florida A&M University)
  • Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Tennessee State University)  
  • Jay "Sky" Walker (Howard University)
  • Coach Fred "Pop" Long (Wiley College)

The induction ceremony weekend has continued to serve as the marquee event for the Hall of Fame. It is a celebration of HBCU greatness and history and a gathering to honor those who have given their all to the game as players, coaches, or contributors.

The organization will also honor Jada Byers (Virginia Union University) as the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year, who will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy. Also, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback and South Carolina State alum Cobie Durant is named the 2024 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year, presented by the NFLPA.

Along with this year's class, over 30 previous inductees of the BCFHOF will attend, as will other VIPs from around the country. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

