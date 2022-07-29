BOXTOROW Releases 2022 Preseason Football's Media Poll

BOXTOROW released its 2022 Preseason Media Poll for HBCU football. The national media gave South Carolina State (Buddy Pough) more first-place votes, but Jackson State (Deion Sanders) had more poll points to leap into the No. 1 spot.

Willie Simmons' Rattlers are No. 3, and sans former head coach Damon Wilson, Bowie State remains in the top five, along with Albany State.

This past offseason had changes in the head coach position for HBCU football. Several notable coaching changes were:

Prairie View lost Eric Dooley to Southern University

Bowie State lost Damon Wilson to Morgan State

Hue Jackson hired as head coach at Grambling State

Bubba McDowell was promoted to head coach at Prairie View

Eddie Robinson Jr. hired as head coach at Alabama State

Will the winds of change in leadership help their respective programs increase in wins for 2022 season?

Ranking Team W-L Points 2021 Final Rank No. 1 Jackson State 11-2 164 3 No. 2 South Carolina State 7-5 162 2 No. 3 Florida A&M 9-3 144 4 No. 4 Bowie State 12-2 101 1 No. 5 Albany State 10-2 64 5 No. 6 Alabama A&M 7-3 62 7 No. 7 Prairie View A&M 7-5 55 6 No. 8 Alcorn State 6-5 51 9 No. 9 Southern 4-7 35 NR No. 10 North Carolina A&T 5-6 33 NR

Others receiving votes: Savannah State (8-2) 30, Fayetteville State (8-2) 23, North Carolina Central (6-5) 19, Norfolk State (6-5) 14, Tennessee State (5-6) 12, Alabama State (5-6) 8, Langston (7-3) 5, Grambling (4-7) 5, Kentucky State (7-4) 1, Benedict (5-5) 1.

The BOXTOROW Media Poll is administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW and in its 16th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

