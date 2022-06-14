Emmitt Smith is 'Not Surprised' by Deion Sanders' Rapid Rise in HBCU Football

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former teammate of Deion Sanders is "not surprised" by his rapid climb to the top of HBCU football.

The NFL's all-time leading rusher, fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, and former Dallas Cowboys teammate Emmitt Smith isn't surprised by the meteoric rise of Deion Sanders to the top of HBCU football as a head coach. "No, I'm not surprised," Smith said.

He recounted Deion's journey in Dallas heading the youth football program The Truth, in which Smith's son played for the elite squad.

"He has been grooming himself and raising young kids to play the sport at the highest level." Smith added, "So, no, I "m not surprised. Deion brings something different to an organization like Jackson State and these young men that some coaches cannot even identify with because Nick Saban never played professional football, not at this level. None have played baseball and been a dual-sports guy like Deion."

Smith referenced Nick Saban, who recently targeted Jackson State and Sanders by insinuating recruiting impropriety by landing the nation's top-recruit Travis Hunter. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it," Saban claimed.

Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach, Dabo Swinney, and Mike Novell are all Division 1 head coaches, and all were "out recruited" by Deion Sanders. Smith felt the one difference Sanders has over those coaches is that "he knows how to instill certain values in young men."

Today's young athlete is seeking a connection beyond the fame and resources of a big-time college program. Like Travis Hunter, they crave the cultural stimulation that HBCUs provide in addition to football's Xs and Os. Hunter wrote that he "picked Jackson State because he wants to play for one of the greatest defensive backs of all time and blaze a trail for other top athletes who may be interested in HBCUs."

Travis Hunter (12) made his impact felt in the team's spring game. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Smith completed his thoughts on Sanders by saying, "when he walks into a mother's house, or father's house, or combination thereof. And he's telling a kid, "Hey, this is beyond the game of football, son." This is about you not only getting a quality education at Jackson State, where HBCU schools produce quality individuals. It's not marketed on the front like Alabama or Florida, or some of these schools. Because people don't value HBCU schools like we value them."

Smith appreciates those who are educated at HBCUs. And he thinks Sanders, like himself, finally comprehends what may have been missing in their college days at Florida and Florida State.

"That's what Deion has to offer. He understands the platform. Now he's getting the understanding of really, truly what he may have lost out on," Smith noted.

From left to right: Shedeur, Deion and Travis Hunter. Marcus Smith/Sports Illustrated

Deion Sanders' influence on the landscape of HBCU sports has a further reach than we currently recognize. His recent feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated is significant in two ways. One, his representation of HBCUs validates their rise in not only football but also basketball and other sports. Jackson State's head women's basketball coach Tomekia Reed had LSU's Kim Mulkey on the ropes during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. She and the Lady Tigers were minutes away from an earth-shaking upset in Baton Rouge.

Two, his presence is being felt with the "creme de la creme" of NCAA sports personalities. Anytime Nick Saban purposely chose to single out Jackson State's recruiting efforts, he and others around the Power 5 water coolers are talking about Sanders and with concern.

Smith alluded that the next step for Sanders may be at the "professional level." When? No one is certain. Will he succeed?

We shall see.

