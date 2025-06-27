Central State Football Hires A Trailblazer To The Marauders Coaching Staff
Ashley Cornwell is an unlikely choice to become a football coach, especially one for an HBCU program. At first glance, her demure physique and affable spirit might lead you to consider her for a role on the support staff; however, there's much more to the new Marauders assistant coach.
Tony Carter, a former NFL veteran and current head football coach at Central State University, is going against the norms of HBCU football with his latest hire.
The Marauders announced that Ashley Cornwell would be the new tight ends coach and assistant special teams coordinator, indeed a significant milestone in the program's history.
This personnel move is part of a larger initiative led by head coach Tony Carter, who aims to revitalize the program and inject new energy and expertise into the team.
Cornwell's Coaching Journey
Coach Ashley Cornwell brings a diverse and impressive background to Central State. She's not afraid to pioneer new roles in the football world. At Bucknell, Cornwell became the first female football coach in the Patriot League when she accepted the position of defensive assistant coach.
Cornwell's coaching career began with a passion for the game that started in her youth when she played flag football in Wisconsin and later transitioned into coaching roles during her high school and college years.
Her early responsibilities in football included breaking down special teams' films and building comprehensive scouting reports, skills that will be invaluable in her new dual role at Central State.
Cornwell's experience extends to the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and Bill Walsh Fellowship, where she played a pivotal role in developing international talent for the league. Her ability to teach complex football concepts to players with varying levels of experience has been noted as one of her greatest strengths.
A Strategic Addition to a Revamped Staff
Coach Cornwell's selection comes amid a series of high-profile hires at Central State. Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes agreed to join the Marauders as wide receivers coach, and former Michigan standout Mike McCray is their linebackers coach.
Tony Carter is working to establish Central State as a strong contender in HBCU football by building a solid coaching staff. By combining NFL experience with collegiate coaching talent and incorporating fresh perspectives on the game, this should lead to an exciting season in the SIAC.
Looking Ahead
For Ashley Cornwell, her addition at Central State was more than just a personnel move — it was a statement, a new one. Let's hope Coach Carter's move has a positive impact on the future of Central State, as the Marauders aim to return to football glory as they did in years past.
Additional coverage of Central State football:
Central State University Names NFL Veteran Tony Carter As New Head Coach
Tony Carter, a former NFL defensive back, has been appointed as the head football coach of Central State University. The Ohio-based HBCU will officially introduce him as the new leader of the Marauders program during a press conference scheduled for noon ET on March 20, 2025.
He joins the ranks of former NFL players who will lead HBCU football programs in 2025. This past round of hirings at HBCUs included pro stars like Michael Vick (Norfolk State), DeSean Jackson (Delaware State), Sam Shade (Alabama A&M), Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State), and Chris Goode (Miles College).
Carter, 38, is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and was recruited from Jacksonville Mandarin to attend Florida State University.
He had stints with the Denver Broncos (2009–2010), New England Patriots (2010), Minnesota Vikings (2011), Denver Broncos (2011–2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015) and New Orleans Saints (2015-2016) before retiring as a player.
The Oakland Raiders gave him his first taste of coach under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in 2018. He later was an assistant defensive backs coach for Jacksonville University (2019), Detroit Lions (2020), and Southern Illinois (2021).
Carter joined current Mississippi Valley State head coach Terrell Buckley's staff at the Orlando Guardians as the team's defensive coordinator in 2023.
As an undrafted NFL player, Carter produced 50 tackles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and three touchdowns.
