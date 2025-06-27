HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Team Announces Historic Coaching Staff Hire

Coach Carter makes a surprising move with his latest addition to his coaching staff.

Kyle T. Mosley

Ashley Cornwell - Tight Ends Coach
Ashley Cornwell - Tight Ends Coach / CREDIT: CSU Football
In this story:

Ashley Cornwell is an unlikely choice to become a football coach, especially one for an HBCU program. At first glance, her demure physique and affable spirit might lead you to consider her for a role on the support staff; however, there's much more to the new Marauders assistant coach.   

Tony Carter, a former NFL veteran and current head football coach at Central State University, is going against the norms of HBCU football with his latest hire.  

The Marauders announced that Ashley Cornwell would be the new tight ends coach and assistant special teams coordinator, indeed a significant milestone in the program's history.

This personnel move is part of a larger initiative led by head coach Tony Carter, who aims to revitalize the program and inject new energy and expertise into the team.

Ashley Cornwell - Tight Ends Coach
Ashley Cornwell - Tight Ends Coach / Central State Football

Cornwell's Coaching Journey

Coach Ashley Cornwell brings a diverse and impressive background to Central State. She's not afraid to pioneer new roles in the football world. At Bucknell, Cornwell became the first female football coach in the Patriot League when she accepted the position of defensive assistant coach.

Cornwell's coaching career began with a passion for the game that started in her youth when she played flag football in Wisconsin and later transitioned into coaching roles during her high school and college years.

Her early responsibilities in football included breaking down special teams' films and building comprehensive scouting reports, skills that will be invaluable in her new dual role at Central State.

Cornwell's experience extends to the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and Bill Walsh Fellowship, where she played a pivotal role in developing international talent for the league. Her ability to teach complex football concepts to players with varying levels of experience has been noted as one of her greatest strengths.

Santonio Holmes
Steelers WR Santonio Holmes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL February 1, 2009. Cards Xliii / Michael Chow/azcentral sports

A Strategic Addition to a Revamped Staff

Coach Cornwell's selection comes amid a series of high-profile hires at Central State. Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes agreed to join the Marauders as wide receivers coach, and former Michigan standout Mike McCray is their linebackers coach.

Tony Carter is working to establish Central State as a strong contender in HBCU football by building a solid coaching staff. By combining NFL experience with collegiate coaching talent and incorporating fresh perspectives on the game, this should lead to an exciting season in the SIAC.

Looking Ahead

For Ashley Cornwell, her addition at Central State was more than just a personnel move — it was a statement, a new one. Let's hope Coach Carter's move has a positive impact on the future of Central State, as the Marauders aim to return to football glory as they did in years past.

Additional coverage of Central State football:

Central State University Names NFL Veteran Tony Carter As New Head Coach

Tony Carter, a former NFL defensive back, has been appointed as the head football coach of Central State University. The Ohio-based HBCU will officially introduce him as the new leader of the Marauders program during a press conference scheduled for noon ET on March 20, 2025.

He joins the ranks of former NFL players who will lead HBCU football programs in 2025. This past round of hirings at HBCUs included pro stars like Michael Vick (Norfolk State), DeSean Jackson (Delaware State), Sam Shade (Alabama A&M), Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State), and Chris Goode (Miles College).

Tony Carter
Oct 23, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Tony Carter (32) during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images / Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images

Carter, 38, is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and was recruited from Jacksonville Mandarin to attend Florida State University.

He had stints with the Denver Broncos (2009–2010), New England Patriots (2010), Minnesota Vikings (2011), Denver Broncos (2011–2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015) and New Orleans Saints (2015-2016) before retiring as a player.

The Oakland Raiders gave him his first taste of coach under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in 2018. He later was an assistant defensive backs coach for Jacksonville University (2019), Detroit Lions (2020), and Southern Illinois (2021).

Carter joined current Mississippi Valley State head coach Terrell Buckley's staff at the Orlando Guardians as the team's defensive coordinator in 2023.

As an undrafted NFL player, Carter produced 50 tackles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and three touchdowns.

Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Subscribe to our free HBCU Legends newsletter for the latest HBCU sports news and updates delivered directly to your inbox from HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football