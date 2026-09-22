South Carolina State Head Coach Chennis Berry Announces Death of His Mother Valerie Berry
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ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- Chennis Berry, head football coach at South Carolina State, shared Sunday that his mother, Valerie Berry, passed away at age 76, on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Berry announced the news on social media, posting a tribute that included a personal message and a scripture passage.
"All I ever wanted to do was make you proud, Mama! I love you! And I'm going to continue to make you proud," Berry wrote. "You ran a good race. Rest well, Mama. No more pain! Your baby boy loves you forever!"
Berry ended his post with a verse from 2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." He signed it as "Chennis Jr. (June Bug)," a nickname that shows his close bond with his mother.
According to the family’s funeral announcement posted on social media, Coach Berry’s mother was born on Aug. 20, 1950, and passed away on Sept. 20, 2026.
Funeral and Service Arrangements
The family has planned a public viewing and funeral service in the Cleveland area, as announced by House of Peace Funeral Home.
- Public Viewing: Sept. 26, 2026, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., House of Peace Funeral Home, 4105 East 71st Street, Cleveland, Ohio.
- Service: Sept. 28, 2026, 9 a.m. wake and 10 a.m. service, Temple Baptist Church, 1862 Noble Road, East Cleveland, Ohio.
- Eulogist: Sedric D. Veal Sr.
- Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 5505 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights, Ohio.
Berry is now in his third season as head coach at South Carolina State. He led the Bulldogs to MEAC championships in 2024 and 2025, and to a win over Prairie View A&M in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Since the news was shared, coaches and players from the HBCU football community, including those in the SWAC and MEAC, have offered their condolences to Berry and his family.
HBCU Legends sends its condolences to Coach Berry and his family.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley