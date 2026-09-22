South Carolina State Head Coach Chennis Berry Announces Death of His Mother Valerie Berry

ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- Chennis Berry, head football coach at South Carolina State, shared Sunday that his mother, Valerie Berry, passed away at age 76, on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Berry announced the news on social media, posting a tribute that included a personal message and a scripture passage.

Coach Berry's mother, Valerie Berry, passed on Sunday. | Chennis Berry

"All I ever wanted to do was make you proud, Mama! I love you! And I'm going to continue to make you proud," Berry wrote. "You ran a good race. Rest well, Mama. No more pain! Your baby boy loves you forever!"

Berry ended his post with a verse from 2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." He signed it as "Chennis Jr. (June Bug)," a nickname that shows his close bond with his mother.

According to the family’s funeral announcement posted on social media, Coach Berry’s mother was born on Aug. 20, 1950, and passed away on Sept. 20, 2026.

Funeral and Service Arrangements

The family has planned a public viewing and funeral service in the Cleveland area, as announced by House of Peace Funeral Home.

Public Viewing: Sept. 26, 2026, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., House of Peace Funeral Home, 4105 East 71st Street, Cleveland, Ohio.

Service: Sept. 28, 2026, 9 a.m. wake and 10 a.m. service, Temple Baptist Church, 1862 Noble Road, East Cleveland, Ohio.

Eulogist: Sedric D. Veal Sr.

Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 5505 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Berry is now in his third season as head coach at South Carolina State. He led the Bulldogs to MEAC championships in 2024 and 2025, and to a win over Prairie View A&M in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Since the news was shared, coaches and players from the HBCU football community, including those in the SWAC and MEAC, have offered their condolences to Berry and his family.

HBCU Legends sends its condolences to Coach Berry and his family.

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