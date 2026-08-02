Chennis Berry: The Process of Developing South Carolina State's Championship Blueprint

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry isn't defending an HBCU national championship. He's pursuing another one.

Less than eight months after engineering one of the greatest comebacks in Cricket Celebration Bowl history, Berry has little interest in revisiting the Bulldogs' remarkable 40-38, four-overtime victory over Prairie View A&M.

Instead, the reigning MEAC champions have turned their attention to another demanding climb, entering preseason camp as the conference favorite and one of the top-ranked HBCU football programs in the nation.

The championship rings remain tucked away in a corner behind Berry's office desk—not displayed as trophies, but stored as reminders that yesterday's accomplishments do not win tomorrow's games.

"Until I hoist the trophy in 2026, what I did in 2025 and before that has nothing to do with now," Berry told HBCU Legends during South Carolina State's opening week of preseason camp.

That mindset has defined Berry's coaching career.

After winning championships at multiple collegiate levels — including leading South Carolina State to the 2025 HBCU Football National Championship — Berry has become one of the nation's most respected program builders.

His formula extends far beyond X's and O's. It centers on culture, accountability, servant leadership, and an unwavering commitment to process over results.

Berry, HBCU Legends on SI’s 2025 Sports Person of the Year, shared the principles that transformed the Bulldogs into champions — and why he believes the next championship pursuit has already begun in Orangeburg.

South Carolina State Bulldogs | Credit: SCS Athletics

How Chennis Berry Sparked South Carolina State's Celebration Bowl Comeback

South Carolina State entered the Cricket Celebration Bowl after nearly three weeks without playing a game.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M arrived battle-tested after competing for the SWAC championship a week earlier.

Berry understood the challenge wasn't physical.

It was mental.

Throughout bowl preparation, he introduced one simple message.

Three letters. W.W.W.

"We had a hashtag that we went by that week [of the Celebration Bowl]," Berry said. "Nobody really knew what that meant, but it was just getting them to speak positive affirmations."

WWW stood for We Will Win!

By halftime, however, the Bulldogs faced a nightmare scenario.

Prairie View A&M had outgained South Carolina State 319-80 and built a commanding 21-0 lead.

Berry never raised his voice to the Bulldogs, which would have been difficult given the circumstances.

"I said, 'Do you believe?' We said before the game, you speak what you seek until you see what you said," Berry recalled. "I didn't yell at them. I didn't flip tables over. I said, 'We will win.'"

Instead of criticizing his players, Berry accepted responsibility as their leader. What he did next lit the catalyst to ignite his best football player.

Approach Smith

Wide receiver Jordan "J2" Smith had barely touched the football in the first half.

Berry walked directly to him at halftime.

"I want to let you know that I didn't do a very good job getting you the football," Berry said. "Because players are not plays."

Berry then asked Smith what routes he wanted called.

That response to adversity changed the game.

Smith finished with nine receptions for 152 yards, two receiving touchdowns and another rushing score.

Backup quarterback Ryan Stubblefield, who replaced injured starter William Atkins IV, threw for 234 yards and earned Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP honors.

"You've got to own it," Berry said. "That's half the battle. As coaches, we've got to make adjustments."

What a strategic move that paid off immensely for the Bulldogs.

Process Always Beats Results

If there's one phrase Berry repeats more than any other, it's “Fall in love with the process.”

He gives victories the same shelf life as defeats.

Twenty-four hours.

"Everybody looks at the outcome," Berry said. "But I fall in love with the process. You get 24 hours to enjoy a win and 24 hours to move on from a loss."

That philosophy extends beyond the football field.

Rather than spending spring break apart, Berry rented an Airbnb for his coaching staff.

The Bulldogs visited Virginia coach Tony Elliott before spending time with Virginia Union's nationally respected Division II program under Dr. Alvin Parker.

"Sometimes people think you've got to visit the Power Four guys," Berry said. "Well, you can share ideas with the Division II guys."

The offseason also included an NFL coaching internship with the Kansas City Chiefs for South Carolina State's offensive line coach. At the same time, Berry hired K.J. Black as offensive coordinator after NFL experience with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Black is an HBCU legend. As the Prairie View Panthers signal-caller in 2009, they won the SWAC Football Championship title. Black also was the game’s MVP and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year while leading the Panthers to a 9-0 SWAC record.

"If you're green, you're growing," Berry said. "Never feel like you've got all the answers."

Why South Carolina State Added 52 New Players

Roster turnover has become college football's new reality in the NIL era.

Berry embraces it, especially the player development.

South Carolina State reported to camp with 104 players: 52 returners and 52 newcomers.

The balance wasn't accidental.

"We have 52 returners, so the culture is already established," Berry said.

His recruiting philosophy differs from much of today's transfer portal approach. Recruiting and retaining talent in Orangeburg must have a game plan.

"For us, it's not about the best player," Berry explained. "It's about the best fit."

That emphasis on culture has become one of South Carolina State's greatest competitive advantages.

Quarterback Competition Will Be Won Inside the Locker Room

Coach Berry faces a starting quarterback dilemma he hopes to resolve at Fall Camp. Replacing Celebration Bowl hero Ryan Stubblefield and starter William Atkins IV won't be easy.

Four quarterbacks entered preseason camp competing for the starting role:

Ronnie Trey Robinson

Keely Watson

Simon Lopez

Javion Martin

Berry insists arm strength won't determine the winner.

"It'll be the guy that wins the locker room," Berry said. "The guy that takes care of football."

He then smiled.

"In our program, the ball is the baby."

Berry believes quarterbacks are extensions of the coaching staff.

"The quarterback is the point guard," he said. "He has to understand situational football and distribute the football to playmakers."

Berry Believes Championships Begin in the Trenches

National attention often follows quarterbacks.

Berry's attention stays elsewhere.

He believes South Carolina State's offensive and defensive lines will determine whether another championship run is possible.

Returning linebackers Jordan Franklin and Jayden Jones headline an experienced defense, but Berry continually redirected praise toward the players in front of them.

"Everybody talks about the quarterback room," Berry said. "But if you don't have somebody protecting them, you're not going to be very good."

His formula is simple.

"We're going to build it here at South Carolina State in the trenches."

Missions, Not Goals

Berry doesn't allow one word inside his football building.

Goals are not mentioned.

Instead, South Carolina State talks about missions and ministry.

"In this program, we don't talk about goals," Berry said. "We use the term missions."

His reasoning is simple.

Goals often end once they're achieved; however, missions continue until they're completed.

The Bulldogs also begin every training camp by reading Chop Wood Carry Water, reinforcing Berry's belief that sustained success requires continual growth.

"The top of one mountain is the bottom of another mountain," Berry said.

"You've got to keep climbing."

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry celebrates after a scoring play is upheld against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Servant Leadership Defines South Carolina State Football

Before opening preseason practice, Berry took his football team somewhere unexpected.

Felton Laboratory School.

Players signed autographs while Berry spoke with children about leadership and character.

"I told our players those kids want to be you one day," Berry said.

The visit reflected Berry's leadership philosophy.

"True leaders serve," he said. "I'm the guy walking around picking up paper before practice."

After spending 26 years as an assistant coach before earning his first head coaching opportunity at Benedict College, Berry understands leadership begins with humility.

Health Matters More Than Football

Berry's final message had nothing to do with football.

It centered on health.

"I tell our players, you only get one temple," Berry said.

Since January, Berry has lost approximately 40 pounds while committing himself to regular Peloton workouts.

He's encouraged his coaching staff to schedule annual physicals, bloodwork and preventive health screenings.

"Your best ability is your availability," Berry said.

"Your health is your wealth."

The Mission Continues

South Carolina State enters the season as the consensus preseason MEAC favorite after collecting five first-place votes in the conference poll. The Bulldogs also opened the BOXTOROW HBCU Media & Coaches polls, as well as the Black College Football Poll preseason rankings, at No. 1.

The season begins Aug. 29 against Savannah State before South Carolina State travels to Miami Gardens, Florida, to face Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 6.

Expectations have never been higher.

Berry welcomes the challenges.

Twenty-five practices remain before kickoff.

The championship roster from last season has changed.

The mission hasn't.

Berry isn't interested in reliving one of the greatest victories in HBCU football history.

He's focused on building the next one.

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