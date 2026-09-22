Cris Dishman Demands Better Execution as Texas Southern Emerges From Bye Week

HOUSTON -- Texas Southern head football coach Cris Dishman challenged the Tigers to sharpen their fundamentals, improve quarterback decision-making, and perform with more consistently during the bye week as they prepare to face Alcorn State in Week 4.

Dishman wants the Tigers to get the details right. With Braves game on the slate, his demands extend to every player, coach, and himself: Find a way to get 5% better.

During Monday's SWAC coaches media session with HBCU reporters and analysts, Dishman said Texas Southern used its bye week to address mistakes across all three phases. Footwork, hand placement, and eye discipline topped the list.

"We took this bye week to focus on the things that we're doing wrong and, coaching all the little details," Dishman said.

For the Tigers, the assignment is simple. The corrections made during the bye must show up on game day.

Cris Dishman talks with his team during Spring practice in 2025. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Bye Week Brings the Focus Back to Texas Southern

The third-year head coach kept the emphasis on his own program when asked about following other teams during the break.

"It's always about us. It's about the way we do things around here at Texas Southern University," he said.

The Tigers’ standard applies to each phase: offense, defense, and special teams. Coach Dishman wants his players to understand how executing their assignments affects the entire team, and he expects his staff to improve alongside them.

He calls for a 5% improvement as a shared team responsibility. Better technique and more consistent execution begin with the work done during the week.

QB Cam'Ron McCoy at Texas Southern Fall Camp | Credit: Jamail Mathews, Unmatched Sports

Dishman Challenges McCoy to Improve at QB

Quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy is central to that push. Asked about his quarterback's play, Dishman delivered a direct assessment.

"He has to play a lot better than he did last week," Dishman said.

Ball security is a priority. It's also about McCoy's ability to stay in the pocket, recognize running lanes, and make sound decisions under pressure.

The challenge against Alcorn State is to put those corrections into practice. Texas Southern needs its quarterback to make decisions that keep the offense moving and limit costly mistakes.

Alcorn State Braves quarterback Jaylon Tolbert (11) looks to pass during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preparing for High-Scoring Alcorn State's Offense

When asked about defending Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert, Dishman pointed to film study and practice as the Tigers worked to identify the Braves' tendencies.

He returned to the same priority that guided the bye week.

"We just have to get ourselves better," Dishman said.

Dishman also reported that the Tigers were healthy. He said all 70 players on the travel roster must be prepared to contribute when called upon, including on special teams.

Donovan Jones Draws Praise

Responding to a question from the Houston Defender’s Terrence Harris, Dishman praised his linebacker Donovan Jones' development and credited linebackers coach Derrick Mathews for his work with Jones over the past two seasons.

The praise came with the same expectation facing the rest of the team: More work remains.

Jones' progress is encouraging, but Dishman's demand for improvement includes established contributors and the coaches responsible for preparing them.

Making an Impact

SWAC play-by-play announcer Charles Bishop inquired about tight end Kordell Rodgers, bringing the discussion back to distributing opportunities within the Tigers offense.

Dishman acknowledged the challenge of getting the ball to multiple playmakers. He also pointed out that a player's contribution goes beyond touches.

Blocking, route running, and carrying out assignments remain part of the evaluation, whether a player gets the football or helps create an opportunity for a teammate.

Dishman's message will be tested against a gritty Alcorn State squad this Saturday. The Tigers have had time to work on the details; now let’s see how they implement them against the Braves to produce cleaner football.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST - WEEK 4