Cris Dishman Demands Better Execution as Texas Southern Emerges From Bye Week
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HOUSTON -- Texas Southern head football coach Cris Dishman challenged the Tigers to sharpen their fundamentals, improve quarterback decision-making, and perform with more consistently during the bye week as they prepare to face Alcorn State in Week 4.
Dishman wants the Tigers to get the details right. With Braves game on the slate, his demands extend to every player, coach, and himself: Find a way to get 5% better.
During Monday's SWAC coaches media session with HBCU reporters and analysts, Dishman said Texas Southern used its bye week to address mistakes across all three phases. Footwork, hand placement, and eye discipline topped the list.
"We took this bye week to focus on the things that we're doing wrong and, coaching all the little details," Dishman said.
For the Tigers, the assignment is simple. The corrections made during the bye must show up on game day.
Bye Week Brings the Focus Back to Texas Southern
The third-year head coach kept the emphasis on his own program when asked about following other teams during the break.
"It's always about us. It's about the way we do things around here at Texas Southern University," he said.
The Tigers’ standard applies to each phase: offense, defense, and special teams. Coach Dishman wants his players to understand how executing their assignments affects the entire team, and he expects his staff to improve alongside them.
He calls for a 5% improvement as a shared team responsibility. Better technique and more consistent execution begin with the work done during the week.
Dishman Challenges McCoy to Improve at QB
Quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy is central to that push. Asked about his quarterback's play, Dishman delivered a direct assessment.
"He has to play a lot better than he did last week," Dishman said.
Ball security is a priority. It's also about McCoy's ability to stay in the pocket, recognize running lanes, and make sound decisions under pressure.
The challenge against Alcorn State is to put those corrections into practice. Texas Southern needs its quarterback to make decisions that keep the offense moving and limit costly mistakes.
Preparing for High-Scoring Alcorn State's Offense
When asked about defending Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert, Dishman pointed to film study and practice as the Tigers worked to identify the Braves' tendencies.
He returned to the same priority that guided the bye week.
"We just have to get ourselves better," Dishman said.
Dishman also reported that the Tigers were healthy. He said all 70 players on the travel roster must be prepared to contribute when called upon, including on special teams.
Donovan Jones Draws Praise
Responding to a question from the Houston Defender’s Terrence Harris, Dishman praised his linebacker Donovan Jones' development and credited linebackers coach Derrick Mathews for his work with Jones over the past two seasons.
The praise came with the same expectation facing the rest of the team: More work remains.
Jones' progress is encouraging, but Dishman's demand for improvement includes established contributors and the coaches responsible for preparing them.
Making an Impact
SWAC play-by-play announcer Charles Bishop inquired about tight end Kordell Rodgers, bringing the discussion back to distributing opportunities within the Tigers offense.
Dishman acknowledged the challenge of getting the ball to multiple playmakers. He also pointed out that a player's contribution goes beyond touches.
Blocking, route running, and carrying out assignments remain part of the evaluation, whether a player gets the football or helps create an opportunity for a teammate.
Dishman's message will be tested against a gritty Alcorn State squad this Saturday. The Tigers have had time to work on the details; now let’s see how they implement them against the Braves to produce cleaner football.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST - WEEK 4
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley