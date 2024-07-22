Curtis Symonds Unveils An Exciting Revamp For HBCU GO Sports
HOUSTON — It's been three years since media mogul and AMG CEO Byron Allen announced that his HBCU GO network entered a groundbreaking broadcasting partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). HBCU GO president Curtis Symonds was a central figure in this monumental deal, and he continues to envision new programming for the network.
"We've grown tremendously in three years," Curtis Symonds told HBCU Legends. "I'm really proud of my team. Byron [Allen] has allowed us to get a position in the HBCU circle. When Byron bought my network three years ago. You look at a network that was really on fumes, living on me and just basically my dream. And to have the dream come alive where we have a 10-year deal with the SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA, and we're working on the MEAC. That's history."
THREE SIGNIFICANT ELEMENTS OF HBCU GO'S SUCCESS
The historical arrangement between the SWAC and HBCU GO had three elements of significance:
- The 10-year, $120 million package would give HBCU GO the media rights to broadcast over 2,000 hours of the SWAC's sports content.
- The league would have an additional slate of games broadcast nationwide.
- The legendary Charlie Neal would launch the first season as HBCU GO's featured play-by-play announcer.
"In our first year, when we launched, we reached about 65% of television households," Symonds said. "This year, we expect to reach almost 75% of television households and about 85% of African American households."
This Fall, HBCU GO, the Grio TV/Grio Gold, and over 30 CBS affiliates across the nation will air twenty-six games. Fourteen contests will be from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), eight from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and nine from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
THE HISTORIC SLATE OF GAMES ON HBCU GO
"HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience. We have 26 exciting matchups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship," Symonds noted.
One of the network's most anticipated events in 2024 will be a game between the storied football programs of Tuskegee and Grambling State. "Hats off to the commissioner and his staff for teeing it up for us and letting us know that this was a game of history that we shouldn't overlook." The two have not met since 1949, when Grambling defeated Tuskegee 55-0.
"They're bringing it back. This has a great history. And that's what we're all about. Trying to educate more people on the value, history, and legacy of HBCUs."
The Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State, VA Union vs. Virginia State, and the 2024 CIAA Football Championship game highlight HBCU GO's partnership with the CIAA.
Symonds exclaimed, "It's going to be a dog fight! We're looking forward to it. I think there will be a lot of people in town for that game."
THE FUTURE OF HBCU GO
The network hopes to expand its broadcasting reach beyond football to basketball. "We're hoping that we can pick up other programming. We want to look at baseball, golf, and soccer. There are other great athletes in other sports, such as track and field, who need to get as much exposure as possible to help these young people."
Symonds is looking toward the future at HBCU GO. "I'm looking for the next Charlies, referring to Charlie Neal. And, the next top female announcer could come out of an HBCU." He continued, "I think you're going see an overall revamp of our sports programming. I think you'll see us specialize in some of the great moments. Also, you'll see more partnerships with us, with some of the biggest players outside the circle trying to tap the circle. You'll start seeing us get more involved with the spring and summer programming that epitomize the greatness of HBCUs."