D.J. Williams Hired As Commanders QB Coach, Linking Doug Williams’ Super Bowl Legacy To Jayden Daniels’ Future

The Washington Commanders are turning to a familiar name from their championship past, hiring D.J. Williams as quarterbacks coach, according to Bowie TV’s Candi Waller.

Williams, the son of franchise legend Doug Williams, will mentor Jayden Daniels, the young quarterback viewed as a central piece of Washington’s rebuilding plan.

Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP during Washington’s Super Bowl XXII victory, confirmed the move to HBCU Legends.

“Looking forward to it,” Doug Williams said.

The hire links the organization’s Super Bowl legacy with its push to stabilize and modernize the offense after Daniels’ second season was hampered by injuries and inconsistent play. Doug Williams now serves as an executive in the Commanders’ front office, adding a rare family dynamic as his son steps into a high-impact offensive role.

D.J. Williams brings HBCU roots and a steadily rising NFL coaching résumé. He played quarterback at Grambling State under his father and led the Tigers to a victory in the 2011 SWAC Football Championship Game against Alabama A&M. After NFL tryouts, he transitioned into coaching, joining the New Orleans Saints in 2019 as an offensive assistant with a focus on quarterbacks.

During his time in New Orleans, Williams worked with a quarterbacks room that produced top-10 finishes in completions, touchdown passes and passer rating, earning a reputation for translating classroom concepts to on-field execution. He continued his ascent in Atlanta, joining the Falcons in 2024 as an offensive assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach.

In Atlanta, Williams worked with veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr., drawing praise for his communication skills and player-development approach. That experience with quarterbacks at different stages of their careers positioned him as a strong candidate when Washington searched for a new quarterbacks coach.

Williams’ immediate task will be guiding Daniels back to form. Daniels showed star potential as a rookie and helped Washington reach the postseason, but injuries and uneven play derailed his second season. He missed the final three games of the 2025 season after aggravating an elbow injury and finished the year with a 2–5 record in seven starts.

For the Commanders, the move represents more than a coaching hire. Williams brings a modern offensive perspective, firsthand understanding of the quarterback position and a direct connection to the franchise’s history of trailblazing play under center. If he can help Daniels regain his rookie-level performance and stay healthy, this father-son chapter could help anchor Washington’s offensive resurgence.

Footnote: Closely observe D.J. WIlliams' career. He coached the winning offense at the Reese's Senior Bowl game once. He could become either a collegiate head coach or NFL offensive coordinator one day.

