DC Defenders' Coach Harris Leans on HBCU Roots, Championship Mindset Ahead of United Bowl

HOUSTON — Preparation, discipline, and resilience have defined Coach Shannon Harris' approach throughout the season for the DC Defenders. As the team prepares for the United Bowl, those same principles remain central to the HBCU alum's championship message.

After a pivotal victory over Orlando, Harris reflected on lessons from both success and adversity, including an earlier setback against Louisville. He believes the formula for winning a championship is straightforward: eliminate mistakes, protect the football, and capitalize on opportunities.

"We have to play cleaner football," Harris said. "When you get to this point in the season, the margin for error is small."

Against Louisville, turnovers, missed assignments, and surrendered explosive plays proved costly. The performance against Orlando, however, provided a blueprint for how the team must operate moving forward, with improved execution, attention to detail, and composure under pressure leading the way.

Shannon Harris Wins First UFL Championship Crown | CREDIT: UFL

HBCU Foundations Continue to Shape Harris' Leadership

For Harris, the road to professional football was built on an HBCU foundation.

"HBCUs prepare coaches to lead," Harris emphasized to HBCU Legends. "The opportunity just has to be there."

The longtime coach credits his experiences at Tennessee State and Alabama State under respected leaders, such as former DC Defenders head coach Reggie Barlow. Those experiences shaped Harris’ career, largely through Barlow’s philosophy and leadership style.

“To have the opportunity to work under Reggie has always been great. You know, he's a players' coach. His coaching style, coaching philosophy, a lot of how Jon Gruden is, man, and all the things, you know, the excitement and all that from when he played underneath him. And so yeah, I took a lot of bits and pieces from him and so, so many other coaches that I've worked with as well, and kind of try to form it into my own, that's the biggest thing for me.”

Combined with NFL internship opportunities, those experiences provided a blueprint for success at every level of the game.

Harris’ coaching ideology is rooted in trust, accountability, and relationships.

His rise also serves as a reminder that coaching talent exists throughout HBCU football, even if those opportunities have not always translated into professional advancement. That reality makes his ascent especially meaningful.

As more HBCU coaches gain visibility on larger stages, Harris hopes his success helps open doors for the next generation.

Coach Shannon Harris is a proud Tennessee State alum—and he’s quick to credit his HBCU background for both his values and coaching acumen. During the conversation, Harris highlighted his stints coaching at schools like Alcorn State, Hampton, and Alabama State.

There’s a lot of great talent that just need to get polished up... and so many great coaches in HBCU football that take these kids who aren’t as talented as Power 5 recruits and help develop their talents. Shannon Harris, HBCU Legends in February

Reinforcements Arrive at the Right Time

Before entering the postseason, the DC Defenders made two significant moves. The first was the return of Isaiah Johnson, a player familiar with the organization's culture and championship expectations. Johnson's experience became even more valuable after the season-ending injury to wide receiver Javon Antonio.

Harris sees it as insurance during a period when injuries and attrition can dramatically alter a team's fortunes.

"Having players who understand the system and stay ready is critical this time of year," Harris said.

Jason Bean speaks with the media about the upcoming United Bowl. | HBCU Legends on SI, DC Defenders

Jason Bean's Growth Under Center

Next, Coach Harris noted the development of quarterback Jason Bean, whose journey with the team has been marked by patience and perseverance since his arrival from Louisville, after which he spent time learning the offense before the championship matchup against his former team on Saturday in the United Bowl.

"We wanted him to know he was part of this team and this culture," Harris said. "His opportunity would come."

When it arrived, Bean delivered.

“It's taken a couple of weeks to get acclimated to the different guys in the offense,” Bean told HBCU Legends. “This past Sunday, I think it was good for us to get that win under our belt, [before] going into the championship game against a tough opponent.”

After arriving via trade, Bean spent time learning behind veteran quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu and Spencer Sanders and becoming familiar with the offense. That process allowed him to grow both mentally and physically before stepping into a larger role.

“We had a really good week of practice last week, and I think it kind of just translated over to the game.” He continued, “We still made mistakes. So we’ve been trying to correct those mistakes this week and will try to be better for this game coming up on Saturday.”

His development was evident in the team's recent win, highlighted by a key fourth-quarter scramble for a first down and a clutch throw while under pressure to extend a critical drive.

Harris credited Bean's maturity and work ethic with his emergence, while also emphasizing the importance of creating an environment in which players feel valued.

Coach Harris shared, “We knew he fit what we were doing and the team culture. I'm happy for him to compete. After leaving Louisville, we wanted to build his confidence back up, and our coaching staff did a great job of doing that.”

Home-Field Opportunity Awaits

Adding to the significance of the United Bowl is the location.

The championship game will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., giving the organization a chance to compete for a title in front of its home supporters.

While the atmosphere is expected to provide an emotional boost, Harris has reminded his players to remain focused on the task at hand.

The objective remains unchanged.

Win the game.

“Our fans deserve a championship-caliber performance,” Harris said. “But we still have to earn it.”

Physical Battle Expected Against Louisville

Harris expects a highly physical matchup against Louisville, a team known for its toughness and defensive play.

“The first two times we played Louisville, we had a lot of turnovers and mistakes, and too many explosive plays came from not paying attention to details. If we clean that up the same way we did against Orlando, we feel great about our game plan, our matchups, and our chances to get a win,” Harris remarked.

The contest features two teams committed to establishing the run and controlling the line of scrimmage. Several of the league's top defensive performers, including MVP finalists, are expected to play major roles in determining the outcome.

Harris compared the matchup to a classic AFC North-style showdown, where physicality, field position, and turnovers often decide the winner.

“The team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins these games,” Harris said.

Fuel for a Championship Run

Motivation has not been difficult to find inside the locker room.

Several players, including standout contributors Matt McCrane and Derek Roberson, were left off postseason award lists, creating additional motivation heading into the championship.

Rather than dwelling on perceived snubs, Harris has encouraged his players to channel that energy into performance.

For a team that has overcome adversity throughout the season, the opportunity to raise a championship trophy on its home field would provide the ultimate validation.

Our Perspective on Coach Harris

Championship teams are rarely defined by talent alone. They are shaped by preparation, culture, and the ability to respond when adversity arrives.

Coach Harris' journey—from HBCU sidelines to a championship stage—reflects the value of leadership developed through experience, mentorship, and perseverance. As the United Bowl approaches, his message remains consistent: stay disciplined, trust the process, and embrace the moment.

Those lessons were forged in HBCU football. Coach Harris and the DC Defenders are on the verge of becoming the first back-to-back champions of the United Football League. Another test and victory as a professional coach should erode the biases against HBCU-rooted players and coaches.

For Shannon Harris, winning the United Bowl Championship will land him in legendary company and make him a coveted name in the 2026 coaching search cycle.

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