Coach Shannon Harris Talks UFL Championship, HBCU Legacy, and Future In Coaching

In an inspiring episode of the HBCU Legends podcast, host Kyle T. Mosley sat down with Coach Shannon Harris, the UFL Coach of the Year and championship-winning head coach of the DC Defenders.

Their conversation traced Coach Shannon Harris' journey from his HBCU roots to professional football success and delved into how HBCU legacies continue to impact the game today.

Let’s break down the highlights and deeper insights from their dialogue.

Shannon Harris Interview | DC Defenders, UFL

From Interim to Champion: Harris’ Ascendancy

When Coach Shannon Harris took over as interim head coach of the DC Defenders after Coach Reggie Barlow’s departure for Tennessee State, many saw him as someone with big shoes to fill. What followed was nothing short of remarkable.

Not only did Harris secure a winning season, he led the Defenders to a UFL championship, earning UFL Coach of the Year honors along the way. As Kyle T. Mosley put it, “Coach Shannon Harris parlayed that into becoming the head coach after stringing off a winning season” and capped it all by hoisting the league trophy.

But as Coach Shannon Harris humbly noted, his success is rooted in the mentorship and inspiration he received from those around him: “Coach Barlow... I owe so much to him. I’m in forever debt with him,” he said, reflecting on their shared history across multiple HBCU programs. Harris’ journey exemplifies the importance of learning from seasoned mentors and lifting as you climb.

Carrying the HBCU Torch: Impact & Influence

Coach Shannon Harris is a proud Tennessee State alum—and he’s quick to credit his HBCU background for both his values and coaching acumen. During the conversation, Harris highlighted his stints coaching at schools like Alcorn State, Hampton, and Alabama State.

His time at HBCUs, he explained, was pivotal because “there’s a lot of great talent that just need to get polished up... and so many great coaches in HBCU football that take these kids who aren’t as talented as Power 5 recruits and help develop their talents.”

Harris drew attention to a lineage of HBCU coaches currently making headlines, including Cedric Thomas (Alcorn), T.C. Taylor (Jackson State), and Willie Simmons (FIU). He names these colleagues with pride, recognizing their contributions and the continuing legacy of Black coaching excellence across college and pro football.

Pioneering Change: Diversity and Opportunity in the UFL

A key part of the DC Defenders’ identity, under Coach Shannon Harris’s leadership, is their commitment to minority and women’s advancement in football’s professional ranks. From hiring Stacy Johnson as Director of Operations to Alexis Smith now serving as head athletic trainer, the Defenders are intentionally opening doors.

And it’s not just on the field or sidelines; Coach Shannon Harris points out that DC’s staff has seen several members make the leap to the NFL, including in training, video, and equipment roles. “We try to make sure that we get everybody the opportunity to create value for themselves,” said Harris, underscoring the Defenders’ holistic approach to empowerment.

The Evolution of the Game: Rule Changes and Fan Engagement

Under Coach Shannon Harris, the Defenders aren’t just adapting to new UFL rules—they’re helping set trends for the sport at large. Innovations like the 4-point field goal or adjusting extra-point strategies prompt teams to rethink late-game scenarios, driving excitement for fans and complexity for coaches.

“Every year, with our rules, they’ve been exciting and everyone loved them,” Harris explained. The UFL’s willingness to experiment has even caught the NFL’s attention, with some rules gradually surfacing at the pro level.

Coach Shannon Harris sees these evolutions not simply as “gimmicks,” but as ways to make football more accessible, competitive, and safe, particularly with safety-motivated bans like eliminating the “tush push.”

Looking Forward: The Defenders’ Next Chapter

As the Defenders prepare to defend their title, Coach Shannon Harris made it clear: they don’t see themselves as “the hunted,” but remain hungry and aggressive—the hunters. The focus is on preparation, discipline, and never resting on past success.

He closed the conversation with words that resonate far beyond the gridiron: “You always want to surround yourself with great people... and I’ve definitely made sure that, if this is something I really want to do and have some success doing it, I want to make sure I surround myself with the right guys.”

Conclusion

From the practice fields of Tennessee State to the championship sidelines of the UFL, Coach Shannon Harris’s story is more than a tale of personal triumph—it’s a guiding light for HBCU alumni, aspiring coaches, and young athletes everywhere.

Stay connected with Coach Shannon Harris on Instagram @coachshannonharris_9 and keep an eye on the DC Defenders as they chase another title, always carrying with them the heart and soul of HBCU greatness.