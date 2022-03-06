Skip to main content

Watch: S. Carolina State CB Decobie Durant Blazes the 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

The South Carolina State Bulldog defensive back displays impressive speed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The standout cornerback ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.41 seconds.

Durant is one of the four HBCU football players invited to the 2022 NFL Combine.  Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell, Southern University OL Ja'Tyre Carter, and Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams also are in attendance.

Carter completed most of his on-field workouts and meetings.  He measured at 6-3 (height), 311 pounds (weight), and 10 1/4 inches (hand span).

A few notable HBCU players who were not invited and must have great showings at their school's Pro Days are quarterback Aqeel Glass (AAMU), running back Ezra Gray (ASU), wide receiver Dee Anderson (AAMU), and linebacker/edge rusher James Houston.

