Deion Sanders Must Buyout Jackson State Contract

HOUSTON, TX — Deion Sanders must pay a hefty price to Jackson State after leaving to become the University of Colorado Buffaloes' head coach.

Coach Prime broke his four-year, $1.4 million deal with Jackson State at the buyout sum of $300,000 back to the university, according to Nick Gray of the Clarion-Ledger.

In addition, Sanders must "pay half the remaining salary on his deal if he leaves for another job," and Ashley Robinson is still the JSU athletic director.

The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach expects to earn "at least $5 million for multiple seasons that could reach $7 mil with bonuses."

Sanders accepted the Jackson State head coaching position without any college coaching experience. The Pro Football Hall of Famer leaves the Tigers with a 27-5 overall record, 2 SWAC Football Championships, 2 SWAC Coach of the Year awards, and as the 2021 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award recipient.

The college still needs to confirm whether or not Sanders will be coaching in the upcoming 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 17.

Sanders' highly-touted recruit, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and several other JSU players have expressed interest in entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, which opens on Monday, Dec. 5.

