Deion Sanders Expected to be Named Head Coach at Colorado, Per Report

JACKSON, MS - According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the University of Colorado expects Deion Sanders to become their new head football coach.

A source told HBCU Legends that Thamel's report is accurate.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders talks about Southern and the upcoming SWAC Championship during a news conference at JSU in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Tcl Deion Sanders

Sanders will coach in the SWAC Football Championship game against Southern University on Saturday.

However, Thamel reports Sanders still needs to sign and finalize a contract with Colorado.

"They're not doing a great job of hiding this," said a staff source. "If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado."

Earlier this week, Coach Reed spoke with Sanders, and he told Reed that a report of him telling recruits of his plans were false.

"Deion Sanders and his associates have spent the week recruiting on-field staff, support staff, and transfer portal players to Colorado. While a deal isn't finalized, Sanders has been preparing for his exit to Boulder after the SWAC title game." per ESPN

A gripping portion of it was the fact Sanders spent the week "recruiting staff." He's gone on record stating how moving to an FBS program would benefit his current staff. It would indicate that most of these assistants would join him in Boulder.

Dec 1, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student fans hold signs in reference to Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders (not pictured) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The game of football is a human sport. How will the Tigers focus despite the latest distraction surrounding their head coach?

Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) will host Southern University (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship title game at 3 PM CT on Saturday, Dec. 3.

If Jackson State should win the SWAC title, who would coach and players participate in the 2022 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA, on Dec. 17?

Sanders is 26-5 as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers since his arrival on Monday, Sept. 20, 2020.

