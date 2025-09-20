Delaware State Improves To 3-1 Under DeSean Jackson
Good coaching matters. DeSean Jackson is 3-1 on the season as Delaware State running back James Jones rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets defeated St. Francis, 39-10. Coach Jackson's coaching job may become the one of the top stories in HBCU football this season.
Delaware State's Kaiden Bennett scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Hornets defeated the Red Flash, 39-10, improving their record to 3-1 under DeSean Jackson.
Quarterback Kaiden Bennett was below his average on the day, completing 7 of 18 passes for 85 yards and one interception. Opposite Bennett, St. Francis' Nick Whitfield Jr. connected on 25 of 35 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown; however, he tossed two interceptions.
Wideout Brendan Hodge rushed six times for 134 yards to pace the Red Flash rushers.
The Hornets started fast, rushing for three rushing touchdowns to gain a 20-3 lead before St. Francis scored on a Mac Plummer field goal.
James Jones would score again after a 14-play, 70-yard drive with 48 seconds remaining before halftime, giving Delaware State a 26-3 lead.
Nick Whitfield threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Chisholm to open the scoring in the 3rd quarter, leaving the score at 26-10. However, the stingy Hornets' defense shut down the Red Flash offense for the remainder of the game.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
- RB James Jones: 7 rushes, 111 yards, 3 TDs
- RB Marquis Gillis: 15 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD
- QB Kaiden Bennett: 7/18 completions, 85 yards, 1 INT; 13 rushes, 61 yards, 2 TDs.
- Hornets' defense limited the Red Flash to 0-8 on 3rd downs and 3-5 on 4th downs