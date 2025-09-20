HBCU Legends

Delaware State Improves To 3-1 Under DeSean Jackson

The Hornets won their third game of the season after defeating the Red Flash.

Kyle T. Mosley

Delaware State Defeats St. Francis
Delaware State Defeats St. Francis / St. Francis Athletics
In this story:

Good coaching matters. DeSean Jackson is 3-1 on the season as Delaware State running back James Jones rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets defeated St. Francis, 39-10. Coach Jackson's coaching job may become the one of the top stories in HBCU football this season.

Delaware State's Kaiden Bennett scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Hornets defeated the Red Flash, 39-10, improving their record to 3-1 under DeSean Jackson.

Quarterback Kaiden Bennett was below his average on the day, completing 7 of 18 passes for 85 yards and one interception. Opposite Bennett, St. Francis' Nick Whitfield Jr. connected on 25 of 35 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown; however, he tossed two interceptions.

Wideout Brendan Hodge rushed six times for 134 yards to pace the Red Flash rushers.

The Hornets started fast, rushing for three rushing touchdowns to gain a 20-3 lead before St. Francis scored on a Mac Plummer field goal.

feed

James Jones would score again after a 14-play, 70-yard drive with 48 seconds remaining before halftime, giving Delaware State a 26-3 lead.

Nick Whitfield threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Chisholm to open the scoring in the 3rd quarter, leaving the score at 26-10. However, the stingy Hornets' defense shut down the Red Flash offense for the remainder of the game.

Delaware State's quarterback Kaiden Bennett scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Hornets defeated the Red Flash, 39-10, improving their record to 3-1 under rookie head coach DeSean Jackson.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

  • RB James Jones: 7 rushes, 111 yards, 3 TDs
  • RB Marquis Gillis: 15 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD
  • QB Kaiden Bennett: 7/18 completions, 85 yards, 1 INT; 13 rushes, 61 yards, 2 TDs.
  • Hornets' defense limited the Red Flash to 0-8 on 3rd downs and 3-5 on 4th downs
Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football