Delaware State Upsets NCCU, Sends Shockwaves Through HBCU Football With Historic Win
Delaware State overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat North Carolina Central, 35-26, in front of 12,800 fans at the Eagles' Homecoming on Saturday, making a powerful statement in the new era of Hornets football for Coach DeSean Jackson. The first victory for the Hornets in Durham, North Carolina since Oct. 15, 1977, when DSU won 23 -0 against NCCU.
Quarterback Kaiden Bennett spearheaded the Hornets' upset, throwing 9-for-15 passes for 212 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Senior running back Marquis Gillis paced the ground attack, rushing 21 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Delaware State amassed 241 yards on 51 carries.
Wide receiver NyGhee Lolley headlined the receiving corps, hauling in five catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns from Bennett.
North Carolina Central's Walker Harris fueled the Eagles' offense, completing 22 of 32 passes for 354 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
Running back Chris Mosley delivered 83 yards on 18 carries, while top receiver Chance Peterson finished with six receptions for 134 yards.
Despite posting 460 yards of total offense, the Eagles were hampered by two costly turnovers and an inability to stifle the Hornets' rushing attack.
The turning point came early in the second half, when Bennett found Lolley for a 72-yard touchdown to give Delaware State its first lead. The duo connected again for a 25-yard score soon after, putting the Hornets up 21-10.
NCCU answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Harris late in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 21-17. Early in the fourth, Harris found Chauncey Spikes for a 10-yard touchdown pass, briefly reclaiming the lead for the Eagles at 24-21.
But Delaware State responded with an 11-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a 33-yard touchdown run from Gillis. The senior back added a two-yard score with 1:55 remaining to extend the Hornets' advantage to 35-24.
Down two scores, NCCU's comeback hopes were dashed after Chris Mosley fumbled at the Delaware State 1-yard line. The Hornets ran down the clock before taking an intentional safety, setting the final margin at 35-26. The loss spoiled Homecoming for the Eagles and signaled a potential shift in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference landscape.
NEXT UP
NCCU will face Howard at 3:30 PM ET inside of Greene Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Delaware State travels to Philadelphia for a Thursday night showdown against Coach Michael Vick and Norfolk State at 7:00 PM ET inside Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.