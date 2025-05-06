HBCU Legends

Doug Williams Honored As A 2025 Louisiana Legend

The former HBCU legend and NFL great was one of the six Louisiana Legends honorees.

Kyle T. Mosley

Doug Williams Honored as a Louisiana Legend, accompanied by his wife Raunda Williams.
Doug Williams Honored as a Louisiana Legend, accompanied by his wife Raunda Williams. / Credit: Doug Williams
In this story:

Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting honored Doug Williams as one of six honorees at the Louisiana Legends Gala and Awards ceremony held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The recognition was for those who have "excelled in various fields, including public service, military service, arts, philanthropy, and sports."

The six honorees were as follows:

  1. Doug Williams - Sports Legend
  2. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot - Community Advocate, Social Justice
  3. The Goldring Family - Philanthropists
  4. John Dalton - 70th Secretary of the Navy
  5. Dan Borne' - Media, Government, Education
  6. Judi Betts - Internationally Acclaimed Painter, Author

The 2025 Louisiana Legends Gala and Awards Ceremony was held at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge, and featured a dinner, an auction of items donated by the honorees, music, and an awards ceremony.

Doug Williams at Grambling State University
Doug Williams at Grambling State University / Credit: GSU Athletics

Louisiana Legends Announcement

Doug Williams is a football great who began his career at Grambling State University, mentored by the iconic coach, Eddie Robinson. In 1978, Williams made history by being selected 17th overall in the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the first African American quarterback chosen in the first round.

Later, he joined the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders), where he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XXII in 1988, becoming the first African American starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl and earning MVP honors.

Doug William
Not a day goes by when Doug Williams isn't encountered by people, usually Black people, eager to share their memory of Super Bowl XXII. / Todd Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 1998, Williams succeeded his former coach as head football coach at Grambling State University. He is an inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame (2001), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor (2015), and the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame (2015).

Williams is also the co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Because of his efforts with co-founder James "Shack" Harris, the men have been instrumental for dozens of HBCU football players to be signed as undrafted free agents. Baltimore Ravens drafted Carson Vinson as the 141st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of the first HBCU football players committed to the 2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl in February, although he did not participate.

The 6-8 offensive tackle signed a four-year, 4.7M contract with the Ravens, which included a $469.6K signing bonus.

Due to Williams and Harris, many young HBCU players realize their NFL dreams to play out this season during rookie minicamps, OTAs, and summer camps.

Kyle T. Mosley
