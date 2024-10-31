Doug Williams: Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame
HOUSTON — HBCU and NFL legend Doug Williams advanced as a semifinalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 contributors category. Williams and his coach Grambling State coach, Eddie G. Robinson, were in the previous round of voting until yesterday's announcement.
Williams was named Super Bowl XXII MVP with the NFL Washington franchise. He's a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (1993), Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, and Tampa Bay and Washington Rings of Honor.
He coached the Tigers to Black College National Champions at Grambling State University in 2000 and 2001. Under his leadership, GSU won four SWAC championships (2000-2002 and 2011) and the SWAC Coach of the Year Award three times (2000-2002).
Members of the Contributor Blue-Ribbon Committee initially had a field of 25 candidates before the nine semifinalists were named.
PFHOF Semifinalists (Contributors) Announcement
Doug Williams: Career with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978-1982) and Washington Redskins (1986-89) included historic moment as first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl (XXII) with an MVP performance; credited with creating opportunities for future Black athletes.
K.S. "Bud" Adams: During his 54 years as founder, owner, Chairman of the Board, president, and CEO of the Titans/Oilers franchise, Adams was a pivotal figure in the formation of the AFL and its merger with the NFL.
Ralph Hay: Owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922 and hosted the NFL's formational meeting in his automobile dealership in downtown Canton.
Frank "Bucko" Kilroy: Worked in player personnel and scouting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys. He was the Patriots' general manager from 1979 to 1982 and vice president from 1983 to 1993.
Robert Kraft: Owner, chairman, and CEO of the New England Patriots since 1994. His teams have won six Super Bowls. A key member of several influential NFL owners' committees.
Art Modell: Owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1961-1995 and Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2011. Key figure in transformational broadcast deals between NFL and networks.
Art Rooney Jr.: Employed with the Steelers since 1961, from 1964 through 1986, worked in the Steelers' Scouting Department—currently a Steelers vice president and member of the Board of Directors.
Seymour Siwoff: Owner and president of Elias Sports Bureau, the official statisticians of the NFL, from 1952-2019.
John Wooten: Director of pro scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1991. Created player development programs for the NFL in 1991. Vice president/player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and assistant director of pro/college scouting for the Baltimore Ravens until his retirement in 2002. In 2003, he became chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a position he held until 2019.
Reduction votes also occur in the Modern-Era Players, Seniors, and Coach categories. Eventually, 20 Finalists will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 Modern-Era Players, three Seniors, one Coach, and one Contributor.
The announcement for the 2025 Class will occur at NFL Honors in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX.
DOUG WILLIAMS' CONTRIBUTIONS
PLAYER
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978–1982)
- Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws (1984–1985)
- Washington Redskins (1986–1989)
COACH
- Pointe Coupee Central (LA) (1991) - Head coach
- Northeast HS (LA) (1993) -Head coach
- Navy (1994) - Running backs coach
- Scottish Claymores (1995)- Offensive coordinator
- Morehouse (1997) - Head coach
- Grambling State (1998–2003, 2011–2013) - Head coach
EXECUTIVE
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1995–1996) - College scout
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004–2008) - Personnel executive
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009–2010) - Coordinator of pro scouting
- Virginia Destroyers (2010–2011) - General manager
- Washington Redskins (2014–2016) - Personnel executive
- Washington Redskins (2017–2019) - Senior vice president of player personnel
- Washington Football Team (2020) - Senior vice president of player development
- Washington Football Team / Commanders (2021–present) - Senior advisor
FOUNDED
- Co-founder - Black College Football Hall of Fame
- Co-founder - HBCU Legacy Bowl