HBCU Legends

Doug Williams: Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

The HBCU and NFL legend makes the cut as a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the Class of 2025.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Doug Williams holds the Vince Lombardi trophy before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Doug Williams holds the Vince Lombardi trophy before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

HOUSTON HBCU and NFL legend Doug Williams advanced as a semifinalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 contributors category. Williams and his coach Grambling State coach, Eddie G. Robinson, were in the previous round of voting until yesterday's announcement.  

Williams was named Super Bowl XXII MVP with the NFL Washington franchise. He's a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (1993), Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, and Tampa Bay and Washington Rings of Honor.

He coached the Tigers to Black College National Champions at Grambling State University in 2000 and 2001. Under his leadership, GSU won four SWAC championships (2000-2002 and 2011) and the SWAC Coach of the Year Award three times (2000-2002).

Members of the Contributor Blue-Ribbon Committee initially had a field of 25 candidates before the nine semifinalists were named.

Doug William
Not a day goes by when Doug Williams isn't encountered by people, usually Black people, eager to share their memory of Super Bowl XXII. / Todd Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFHOF Semifinalists (Contributors) Announcement 

Doug Williams: Career with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978-1982) and Washington Redskins (1986-89) included historic moment as first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl (XXII) with an MVP performance; credited with creating opportunities for future Black athletes.

K.S. "Bud" Adams: During his 54 years as founder, owner, Chairman of the Board, president, and CEO of the Titans/Oilers franchise, Adams was a pivotal figure in the formation of the AFL and its merger with the NFL.

Ralph Hay: Owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922 and hosted the NFL's formational meeting in his automobile dealership in downtown Canton.

Frank "Bucko" Kilroy: Worked in player personnel and scouting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys. He was the Patriots' general manager from 1979 to 1982 and vice president from 1983 to 1993.

Robert Kraft: Owner, chairman, and CEO of the New England Patriots since 1994. His teams have won six Super Bowls. A key member of several influential NFL owners' committees.

Art Modell: Owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1961-1995 and Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2011.  Key figure in transformational broadcast deals between NFL and networks.

Art Rooney Jr.: Employed with the Steelers since 1961, from 1964 through 1986, worked in the Steelers' Scouting Department—currently a Steelers vice president and member of the Board of Directors.

Seymour Siwoff: Owner and president of Elias Sports Bureau, the official statisticians of the NFL, from 1952-2019.

John Wooten:  Director of pro scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1991.  Created player development programs for the NFL in 1991. Vice president/player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and assistant director of pro/college scouting for the Baltimore Ravens until his retirement in 2002. In 2003, he became chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a position he held until 2019.

Reduction votes also occur in the Modern-Era Players, Seniors, and Coach categories. Eventually, 20 Finalists will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 Modern-Era Players, three Seniors, one Coach, and one Contributor.

The announcement for the 2025 Class will occur at NFL Honors in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX.

DOUG WILLIAMS' CONTRIBUTIONS

PLAYER

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978–1982)
  • Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws (1984–1985)
  • Washington Redskins (1986–1989)

COACH

  • Pointe Coupee Central (LA) (1991) - Head coach
  • Northeast HS (LA) (1993) -Head coach
  • Navy (1994) - Running backs coach
  • Scottish Claymores (1995)- Offensive coordinator
  • Morehouse (1997) - Head coach
  • Grambling State (1998–2003, 2011–2013) - Head coach

EXECUTIVE

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (1995–1996) - College scout
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004–2008) - Personnel executive
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009–2010) - Coordinator of pro scouting
  • Virginia Destroyers (2010–2011) - General manager
  • Washington Redskins (2014–2016) - Personnel executive
  • Washington Redskins (2017–2019) - Senior vice president of player personnel
  • Washington Football Team (2020) - Senior vice president of player development
  • Washington Football Team / Commanders (2021–present) - Senior advisor

FOUNDED

  • Co-founder - Black College Football Hall of Fame
  • Co-founder - HBCU Legacy Bowl
Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football