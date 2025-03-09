Eddie George Reportedly Leaving Tennessee State To Become Head Coach At Bowling Green - What's Next For The Tigers?
Eddie George, the former Tennessee State head coach reportedly has accepted the Bowling Green offer to coach the Falcons, according to The Blade.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the "mutual interest" between Bowling Green and Eddie George, escalated to an offer on Saturday.
He is set to replace former Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler who decided to accept an assistant coaching position with the Super Bowl LIX Champions, Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, the Falcons were 7-6 and lost 38-31 in the 68 Ventures Bowl against Arkansas State.
His departure from Tennessee State raises questions about the wider implications for HBCU football, especially considering the transformative impact he had on the Tigers' program. Losing him will also hinder TSU's recruiting efforts, as they now need to replace George and his staff..
EDDIE GEORGE'S IMPACT AT TENNESSEE STATE
George, 51, has a 24-22 record with the Tigers, including a 9-4 season in 2024 that earned him the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year, and TSU shared the conference title.
The Tigers also earned their first FCS playoff berth since 2013. However, they eventually lost to Montana in the first round, 41-27.
Coach George's success at Tennessee State has made him a target for other positions. George met and interviewed for the role while the Chicago Bears were interviewing candidates for the NFL franchise's head coach vacancy.
Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson eventually was offered the job, but it made others like Bowling Green aware of his availability.
CAREER ADVANCEMENT FOR EDDIE GEORGE
Bowling Green is a career advancement opportunity for Eddite Geoge. Like Deion Sanders, he will leap into the FBS with its abundant resources and benefits.
Past successful head coaches from the MAC, such as Urban Meyer, used their tenure as a stepping stone to larger FBS or Power Five jobs.
Making an Ohio-like homecoming had a sentimental value for Eddie George who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Ohio State University. Also, he's a Philadelphia native. Returning to a state closer to family could have pulled at his emotions.
In addition, George is highly respected in Ohio and Pennsylvania, which could enhance his recruiting efforts, especially during the current transfer portal activity.
THE IMPACT ON HBCU FOOTBALL
Since George's hire in 2021, he's evolved into one of the best HBCU football coaches in the nation. His departure could momentarily stall momentum in attracting marquee names to HBCU programs, but that isn't very likely.
Former NFL star and XFL head coach Terrell Buckley accepted the challenging Mississippi Valley State position in the latest cycle. Not to mention, Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) didn't flinch at joining the HBCU football coaching ranks.
HBCUs still must address the financial stability and resource disparities across most of our institutions - public and private.
HBCU head coaches' salaries are significantly under the average compensation for head coaches, and, in some cases, assistant coaches of FBS programs earn more. Systematic changes must occur as these schools find new ways to entice financial partnerships while navigating the NIL era.
As Eddie George's Bowling Green decision looms, HBCU football may lose one of its more high-profile successful coaches; it should recognize that others are noticing the talent within the HBCU football coaching ranks.
