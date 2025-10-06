HBCU Legends

The Day Eddie Robinson Changed College Football Forever (And Why His Legacy Wins)

Oct. 5, 2025, marks the fortieth anniversary of Eddie Robinson's remarkable record in college football history.

Kyle T. Mosley

Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson takes a hard look at his team s first-half effort against Tennessee State at Vanderbilt s Dudley Field Oct. 8, 1983. Coach Robinson team was down 7-0 most of the game until they scored a touchdown with time running out for a 7-7 tie, spoiling the Blue Blue s homecoming festivities.
Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson takes a hard look at his team s first-half effort against Tennessee State at Vanderbilt s Dudley Field Oct. 8, 1983. Coach Robinson team was down 7-0 most of the game until they scored a touchdown with time running out for a 7-7 tie, spoiling the Blue Blue s homecoming festivities. / Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

HOUSTON - Forty years ago, Eddie Robinson etched his name into football history. His Grambling State Tigers’ 27-7 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers wasn’t just another victory, it was the day an HBCU legend surpassed Paul "Bear" Bryant and changed college football forever.

The G-Men carried Eddie Robinson off the field after leading Grambling State to a 23-6 victory over Oregon State on Sept. 28, 1985. He coached a magnificent game against the NCAA power that day. More importantly, Robinson tied Paul "Bear" Bryant as the winningest head coach in college football history.  

A week later, he would possess the title all on his own.

Eddie Robinson Becomes All-Time Winningest College Football Coach
Eddie Robinson Becomes All-Time Winningest College Football Coach / SI

Robinson took 44 years to achieve an impressive record of 323 wins, 106 losses, and 15 ties. Grambling State faced Prairie View A&M at the State Fair Classic in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 5. This matchup was significant not only for the SWAC standings but also for its historical implications.

Coach Rob reflected on the tie with Bryant, saying, ''I don't think you can say that I've got 323. It belongs to all of my coaches and all of the players I've had. I really didn't think as much about it this week as I know you all think I did. I spent this last week worrying. I went to bed on Oregon State and I woke up with them.''

Robinson coached the Tigers to a 27-7 victory over the Panthers, making him the all-time winningest coach in college football history.   

Robinson's legacy as a black football coach stands as one of the most significant milestones in the history of college sports, and it may never be duplicated by another coach from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The durability of his tenure is rare among head football coaches at HBCUs, especially in today's sports world.

When the coaching legend retired from football, he had a record of 408 wins, 165 losses, and 15 ties with a winning percentage of 70.7%. Penn State's Joe Paterno and St. John's John Gagliardi eventually would eclipse Robinson, but he remains third all-time in wins as a college coach.

feed

John Merritt and Eddie Robinson
Tennessee State head coach John Merritt, left, smokes his cigar as he shared a moment with Grambling head coach Eddie Robinson before their game at Hale Stadium in Nashville Oct. 6, 1979. 79then10 017 / Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Other HBCU head coaches won over 200 games:

  1. Billy Joe (Cheyney, Central State, Florida A&M, and Miles): 245-127-5 record
  2. John Merritt (Jackson State, Tennessee State): 235-70-12
  3. Ace William Mumford (Jarvis Christian, Bishop, Texas College, Southern): 233-85-23
  4. Joe Taylor (Howard, VA Union, Hampton, Florida A&M): 233-96-4
  5. Willard Bailey (VA Union, Norfolk State, St. Paul's): 230-150-7
  6. Jake Gaither (Florida A&M): 204-36-6 (84.4% winning record)
  7. Cleveland Abbott (Tuskegee): 203-96-28

"All he needs is an opportunity," Robinson once said about Doug Williams. Williams eventually made history as the first black quarterback selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. He also led Washington to victory in Super Bowl XXII, becoming the first black quarterback to win a world championship.

Eddie Robinson was not the first black head coach to set a multitude of records, but he was one of many who blazed the trail for TC Taylor, Chennis Berry, Trei Oliver, Eddie Robinson Jr., Tremaine Jackson, and a host of others in HBCU coaching.  

Coach Eddie Robinson's Achievements

In 56 years, the Jackson, Louisiana native accomplished the following accolades:

  • Overall: 408–165–15 (football)
  • Bowls: 10–6
  • Tournaments: 0–3 (NCAA DI–AA playoffs)
  • 9 black college national (1955, 1967, 1972, 1974–1975, 1977, 1980, 1983, 1992)
  • 17 SWAC (1960, 1965–1968, 1971–1974, 1977–1980, 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994)
Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football