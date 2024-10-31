Epic HBCU Football Showdown: NCCU vs. South Carolina State - Who Will Prevail?
The MEAC will feature one of the most highly anticipated "HBCU GAMES OF THE YEAR" as the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-2, 2-0 MEAC) square off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-2, 1-0 MEAC) on Halloween night in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Tonight's matchup has two of the top HBCU football coaches - Trei Oliver (NCCU) and Chennis Berry (SCS) - leading their teams to what is being billed as this year's presumptive "MEAC Football Championship." Questions abound ahead of the 7:30 PM ET kickoff on ESPN2 with Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analysis) on the broadcast call.
Can the Eagles fly off their perch in Durham to swoop down onto the gridiron at Orangeburg and leave with a victory? Conversely, will the Bulldogs protect their home turf, win, and declare themselves as the new Kings of the MEAC?
The conference foes are evenly matched in their 29th meeting, with the Eagles holding a 15-13 lead. However, they are 4-9 playing at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, and the Bulldogs' tenacious defensive and offensive lines are up for fending off any NCCU challenge in the trenches.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Here's a list comparing the statistics for NC Central and SC State:
- Scoring Offense: NC Central 36.5, SC State 31.6
- Scoring Defense: NC Central 20.6, SC State 23.9
- Rushing Offense: NC Central 181.5, SC State 135.4
- Rushing Defense: NC Central 157.5, SC State 124.0
- Passing Offense: NC Central 189.6, SC State 277.0
- Passing Defense: NC Central 140.5, SC State 197.9
- Total Offense: NC Central 371.1, SC State 412.4
- Total Defense: NC Central 298.0, SC State 321.9
- Total Penalties/Yards: NC Central 55/476, SC State 64/541
- Time of Possession: NC Central 29:26, SC State 29:28
- Third Down Off./Def.: N.C. Central 40%/29%, SC State 41%/34%
- Fourth Down Off./Def.: N.C. Central 86%/47%, SC State 88%/70%
- Sacks for/Allowed: NC Central 21/14, SC State 22/11
- Touchdowns For/Allowed: NC Central 41/21, SC State 30/21
- Red Zone TD Off./Def.: N.C. Central 25/12, SC State 18/14
- Field Goal Attempts: NC Central 4/5, SC State 6/11
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
NCCU
- QB Walker Harris - Oliver's field general, has completed 62 percent of his passes. He is 105-for-168 through the air for 1,352 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. He has thrown a TD pass on 11.7% of his passes since Week 4 (13/111), the best mark in the FCS during that span (min. 100 attempts); 3.5 TD% over the first three weeks, per Stats Perform.
- RB J'Mari Taylor - The Eagles rusher has 790 rushing yards and ten touchdowns this season. He also posted 186 receiving yards on 21 receptions and two scores. Taylor is 12th in the FCS for rushing touchdowns (10), 13th in scoring (9.0), and ninth in total touchdowns (12).
- Defensive Leaders - Kole Jones (30 tackles/1 INT), Jaki Bravard (56 tackles, 1.5 TFL), Malcolm Reed (41 tackles, 2 INT, 8 PBUs)
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
- QB Eric Phoenix - As the Phoenix rises, blazing out of the mountain, so is Mr. QB for South Carolina State. He's completed 119-of-189 (62.96% ) passes for 1,791 yards and 14 passing touchdowns this season. Phoenix is dynamic on the ground, with 231 rushing yards on 45 carries and a touchdown.
- RB Deondra Duehart - The Bulldogs' leading rusher has churned up football fields with 454 rushing yards on 101 rushes and seven touchdowns.
- Defensive Leaders - Aaron Smith (43 tackles), Diego Addison (32 tackles), Ashaad Hall (7 sacks), Jayden Broughton (7.5 sacks).
KEY POINTS
NCCU
- NCCU has 33 trips into the red zone and has come away with points 29 times for an 88% conversion rate. Twenty-five of those red-zone trips have resulted in touchdowns, a 76% conversion rate.
- The Eagles' secondary has recorded nine interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, 23 pass breakups, and 22 quarterback hurries going into the South Carolina State game.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
- South Carolina State scored 69 points against Delaware State last week, tied for its most in any game this century (September 24, 2011 vs. Delaware State). The Bulldogs had 49 points going into halftime, their most in any opening half this century.
- QB Eric Phoenix has thrown for multiple TD in his last four games, the longest streak by a South Carolina State player since 2009 (Malcolm Long – five straight). He's the third MEAC player this century with at least 300 pass yards and four pass TDs while completing 85.0+ percent of his passes (2023 Davius Richard, 2010 Chris Walley).
PREDICTION
A GOOD' UN!!!