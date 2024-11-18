HBCU Legends

Five Defining Storylines Of HBCU Football In Week 12

Significant points that defined HBCU football in Week 12.

Kyle T. Mosley

HOUSTON — After 12 weeks of action, three HBCU football conference champions were crowned in the MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC, while two more will battle for the SWAC on Dec. 7. Here are five takeaways from the victories and losses on Saturday.

CHENNIS BERRY IS DARN GOOD COACH FOR SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

The South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-2, 4-0 MEAC) are the new Kings of the MEAC after clinching the conference title with a 54-7 win against the Morgan State Bears. Hiring Chennis Berry and his staff from Benedict College may be one of the most masterful recruiting assignments in HBCU football since JSU landed Deion Sanders.

Although starting quarterback Eric Phoenix left the game with a sprained ankle, the Bulldogs offense clicked on every cylinder. In his first season in Orangeburg, Berry transformed the program and added to the other eleven MEAC championships South Carolina State football boasts.

South Carolina State won the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl with a victory over Jackson State University. After Saturday's win, the Bulldogs have qualified to represent the MEAC to face either Jackson State or Southern in the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  

JACKSON STATE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

VP/AD Ashley Robinson posted, "Don't EVER question anything about ANY JSU coach." No questions here, Mr. Robinson! In his second year, Coach T.C. Taylor built the SWAC East division championship team, which will host the SWAC Football Championship game at The Vet on Dec. 7. Jackson State is (9-2, 7-0 SWAC) undefeated in the conference and awaits Southern (7-4, 6-1 SWAC), who they defeated 35-15 in Week 3.   

The SWAC office will review the video from Saturday's postgame brawl between the JSU and Alabama State. Barring significant fines and suspensions, the Tigers are in an excellent position to be at home versus the Jaguars.

COACH GRAVES DESERVES CREDIT

Many thought the hire of Southern Jaguars Coach Terrence Graves was a misstep by Director of Athletics Roman Banks. Several months later, the so-called experts were wrong. The "Cardiac Cats" are the SWAC West division champs with the first-year head coach.  

Just as the 30-year+ veteran coach stated after Saturday's victory against UAPB, "I'm a winning football coach. I said that, and I stand on that."

Southern has only one blemish on its SWAC record, three overtime wins this season, and changed quarterbacks thrice. He's done a tremendous job assembling a solid staff, keeping his players resilient, and making excellent half-time adjustments.   

NEXT? The Bayou Classic!

NCCU-HOWARD BRAWL
FIGHTING AGAINST FIGHTS

Four brawls — SWAC (FAMU-PVAMU, JSU-ASU), MEAC (HOWARD-NCCU), and CIAA (VSU-VAU) — have hurt HBCU football. The conference offices will have their hands full regarding levying fines and issuing suspensions. In the case of Jackson State, it could be highly controversial should any starters be forced to sit due to their involvement in the melee.

WHO'S RESPONSIBLE FOR FILLING THE STADIUMS

Cris Dishman, the head coach of Texas Southern, made an intriguing observation on Saturday after the Tigers defeated Bethune-Cookman 17-14. Charles Bishop asked Coach Dishman about the attendance for Senior Day, and he was irritated with the TSU fans.

"It's hard," Dishman said. "I'm a coach. It's hard for me to say what we need to do. I know we need people in that stance. The people in the stance know what they need to do. They need to buy the tickets to get in the stands. It's not no free, free, free, give me, give me, give me. Buy the tickets and get in the stands. And I'm not pissed at the ones who have bought the tickets in the stands. I'm pissed at the ones who always have an opinion, but don't buy the tickets to get in the stands."

Shell Energy Stadium has a seating capacity of 20,656 in Houston, Texas. An estimated 25K+ were at the arena to attend Kamala Harris' campaign visit with Beyonce and several celebrities.

Winning will help Texas Southern, but several high-profile games over the past four seasons have yet to sell out the stadium in Downtown Houston. Overall, marketing the student-athletes and the football program must be an emphasis for every athletic department in HBCU football.   

Coach Prime gave the blueprint — time for most coaches to follow the directions.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.

