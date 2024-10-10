Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins ESPN's First Take
Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton continues to broaden his career in media. Tennessee State will play host to ESPN's First Take this Friday, and a new commentator will join HBCU legends Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe and co-host Molly Qerim.
ESPN agreed with Newton to become a regular commentator on the daily debate news show. He'll debut with the show on First Take's HBCU roadshow at Tennessee State before the square-off against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 12.
"Cam Newton's addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities. His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans," David Roberts, Executive Vice President/Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN, stated.
Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Trophy, Manning Award, and Walter Camp Award during his 2010 collegiate campaign. He guided the Auburn Tigers football team to the FBS National Championship for the 2010 football season.
The Carolina Panthers selected him out of Auburn University as the first overall draft pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Newton excelled in the NFL, becoming the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2011), AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2015), and NFL Most Valuable Player (2015).
He was selected as a First Team AP All-Pro quarterback in 2015 and voted to three NFL Pro Bowls (2011, 2013, 2015).
Since leaving professional football, Newton has become a nationally recognized podcaster and a highly successful entrepreneur. He has taken the time to speak to HBCU football coaches, inspire players, and attend events.
His first appearance on First Take will be Friday, Oct. 11.