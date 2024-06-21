Former North Carolina A&T Star And Defensive MVP Of The Celebration Bowl Signs Contract With The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints signed former North Carolina A&T cornerback Franklin "Mac" McCain III following a minicamp tryout. As a freshman, he was voted the 2017 Celebration Bowl's Defensive Most Valuable Player for recording four tackles and critical interception at the Grambling State goal line to help secure the 21-14 victory. The Aggies star was a First-Team All-MEAC player as a sophomore. He ended his collegiate career after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
McCain, 26, entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent signing with the Denver after the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Broncos released him on Aug. 29, 2021, but signed him to their practice squad. Philadelphia signed McCain to its active roster on Sept. 7. He played in two games for the Eagles before his release on Nov. 9, 2021.
McCain has had second stints with Denver and Philadelphia, as well as time with Detroit and Carolina. The UFL's San Antonio Brahmas released him on March 10 before they chased the inaugural United Football League title.
He has the opportunity to secure a spot among the New Orleans cornerbacks, joining veterans Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor.