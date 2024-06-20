NFL Transactions: New Orleans Saints Expected To Bring Local Product Back Home, Per Reports
As first reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are signing safety Roderic Teamer on Thursday.
According to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, Teamer was one of several players brought in for a tryout by the Saints last week at their mandatory mini-camp.
Teamer, 27, is a New Orleans native that starred at Brother Martin High School. He'd take his talents to Tulane, where he'd earn a starting role at cornerback as a freshman.
Moved to safety a year later, Teamer would intercept three passes, broke up 15 others, and recorded three sacks among nearly 200 tackles in his four-year career with the Green Wave. He finished his career with 22nd Team All-American Conference honors.
Undrafted in 2019, Teamer would initially be signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. He'd appear in seven games as a rookie, starting six at free safety and intercepting a pass while recording 40 tackles.
Teamer would be released after the season. Hewasn't on a roster in 2020 despite several tryouts.
The Raiders signed Teamer in 2021, where he'd be a teammate of current New Orleans QB Derek Carr and TE Foster Moreau for two seasons. In three years with the Raiders, Teamer appeared in 33 contests with five starts.
Mostly a special teams standout throughout his career, Teamer brings some starting experience as a safety. At 6-feet and 205-Lbs., he has the physicality to play near the line of scrimmage with decent agility in coverage.
Roderic Teamer joins a New Orleans safety position that includes veteran Tyrann Mathieu and second-year Jordan Howden as the projected starters. The Saints released veteran S Marcus Maye this offseason. However, there is some speculation that third-year defensive back Alontae Taylor may be transitioned into a hybrid safety role for some situations.
Teamer will also need to compete with free-agent addition Will Harris, veteran Johnathan Abram, undrafted rookie Millard Bradford, and special teams standouts Ugo Amadi and J.T. Gray for a roster spot.
The New Orleans Saints officially start training camp on July 24, in Irvine, CA. Rookies report on Tuesday, July 23, with all veterans expected to report the following day.