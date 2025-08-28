HBCU FOOTBALL GAME DAY SCHEDULES & PREVIEWS | WEEK 1
HBCU football will be in its full glory this weekend as teams hit the gridiron to battle in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Several FCS vs. FBS matchups and rare clashes will take place as the season opens on college campuses, neutral sites, and in a few NFL stadiums. The teams, bands, and fans are ready. It's time for HBCU FOOTBALL 2025!
Thursday, August 28
Delaware State at Delaware (7 p.m. | ESPN+)
The annual Route 1 Rivalry returns as new head coach DeSean Jackson and Delaware State look to shock FCS playoff contender Delaware in Newark.
The Hornets are rebuilding and will rely on their defense to slow the Blue Hens' dynamic offense. Delaware's depth and home-field advantage will be a problem for DSU in Jackson's first outing.
Towson at Norfolk State (7 p.m. | ESPN)
Norfolk State's newly appointed head football coach, Michael Vick, will host Towson, a CAA title contender. The game will be both teams' season opener.
The First Take crew will be on campus in the morning to interview Vick and players ahead of the primetime matchup with the Tigers.
Millions of viewers are expected to watch as the Spartans showcase their new leader, coaching staff, culture, and team when they take the field at Dick Price Stadium on Thursday night.
Alcorn State at Northwestern State (8 p.m. | ESPN+)
After a three-hour road trip for the revamped Alcorn State Braves, they will face Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to start the season.
Coach Cedric Thomas would like a fast start for the Braves, who hope to upset their Southland Conference foe. Alcorn's offense is still under construction, but a close game is not entirely out of the question as Alcorn has defeated FBS opponents over the recent years.
Alabama State at UAB (8:30 p.m. | ESPN+)
Andrew Body returns as Alabama State's starting quarterback. The Hornets will take on their FBS challenge against an in-state FBS opponent, UAB.
Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.'s defense hopes to pressure Coach Trent Dilfer's new-look Blazers offense. The game should be a highly contested battle.
Friday, August 29
Bethune-Cookman at FIU (7 p.m. | ESPN+)
Former Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons begins his new role with a matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.
Meanwhile, Coach Raymond Woodie Jr. is entering his third season, motivated to secure an upset against an FBS opponent. This is a plausible outcome, as Bethune-Cookman has won the last four meetings against Florida International.
Saturday, August 30
Hampton at Jackson State (3 p.m. | HBCU GO)
Hampton is traveling to Jackson, Mississippi, to face the Jackson State Tigers, the 2024 HBCU National Champions, in a showcase event. Coach TC Taylor has assembled a talented roster filled with explosive playmakers on offense.
Although Hampton has never lost to Jackson State, this early-season matchup favors the home team at the legendary Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Jackson State is currently ranked No. 1, and we will see if anyone can halt their campaign to repeat as champions.
Howard vs. Florida A&M – Orange Blossom Classic (4 p.m. | ESPNU)
The Orange Blossom Classic will be held in Miami Gardens as Howard takes on Florida A&M. Coach Larry Scott and Howard's defense will be tested by Coach Colzie and the Rattlers.
Both teams have conference championship aspirations, but must first jump this early hurdle. Expect an electric atmosphere and a well-fought game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Alabama A&M at Arkansas (4:15 p.m. | SEC Network+)
The Sam Shade era opens on the road. Alabama A&M travels to Fayetteville to face an SEC powerhouse and a skilled Arkansas team. Don't expect the Bulldogs to back down from the fight!
Also, Thai Floyd will make her historic debut as the Bulldogs' play-by-play announcer.
North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State (4:30 p.m. | ESPN+)
The John Merritt Classic features two programs with proud histories and high preseason hopes. North Carolina A&T enters this classic matchup with Coach Reggie Barlow leading the Tigers.
Expect the Gregg Williams' defensive unit to be unforgiving as the new TSU Tigers seek to make a strong statement.
Southern at Mississippi Valley State (5 p.m. | SWAC TV)
SWAC foes clash with Coach Graves and Southern, looking to bounce back from their MEAC/SWAC loss to NCCU. New head coach Terrell Buckley hopes to restore the winning culture at Mississippi Valley State. However, the Jags will have too much to prove as the Buckley era begins down in the Delta.
Wofford at South Carolina State (6 p.m. | ESPN+)
Saturday, the 2024 Celebration Bowl runner-ups will ignite Orangeburg as they face off against Wofford. The revamped Bulldogs are favored, and the MEAC defensive standouts are expected to make a difference if the offense can deliver.
Expect Coach Berry to have the Bulldogs ready to challege for the MEAC title again this season.
New Hampshire at North Carolina Central (6 p.m. | ESPN+)
NCCU showcased an impressive offensive performance in last week's season opener at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, scoring 31 points. This has led many to believe that the Eagles will once again contend for the MEAC title.
Trei Oliver's team will host UNH in Durham for what promises to be a highly competitive non-conference matchup. The Eagles should come out victorious in this game.
Morgan State at South Alabama (7 p.m. | ESPN+)
Morgan State is traveling to the deep south for a challenging FBS matchup against South Alabama. The Bears will rely on their defense and rushing attack to slow the pace to keep the game close.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech (7:30 p.m. | ESPN+)
UAPB faces a significant challenge in Lubbock against the high-scoring Red Raiders. The visiting Golden Lions aim to find bright spots and gain valuable experience while competing against a Big 12 opponent..
Langston at Grambling State (8 p.m. | SWAC TV)
Grambling welcomes Langston to Louisiana. The NAIA HBCU football team from Oklahoma will clash with Coach Mickey Joseph's Tigers in Shreveport at Independence Stadium. The G-Men are heavy favorites but must play focused football to avoid an early-season upset.
Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern (8 p.m. | SWAC TV)
The 40th Labor Day Classic arrives with plenty of tension in the Houston area. On Monday, the intensity was palpable as the two coaches addressed the media with sarcasm and put-downs.
Especially, Coach Cris Dishman (TSU) had his shots against the new Prairie View A&M head coach deemed unwarranted. However, Jackson returned volley on Wednesday and took heat for his jabs at Texas Southern's athletic department.
This game is about bragging rights in Houston. Expect these two SWAC rivals to chase an early, but very important, win in this SWAC West battle.