HBCU Legends

Grambling State Coach Fined By SWAC For Officiating Comments

Tigers head coach unleashed his frustrations about the conference's officiating at Monday's Coaches Press Conference.

Kyle T. Mosley

Grambling State Head Coach Mickey Joseph
Grambling State Head Coach Mickey Joseph / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Oct. 26, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX. Grambling State Tigers were defeated by the Texas Southern Tigers, 24-17.
In this story:

Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph was less than complimentary of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game officials during Monday's Coaches Press Conference Call for Week 9.   He released his frustrations regarding the officiating during the 24-17 loss to Texas Southern on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Coach Joseph initially recapped the Grambling-Texas Southern by saying to the media:

"Well, another tough, close road loss. Close is not enough. We gotta do better. I got to do better with them. We got to cut back on penalties. I just got to see what's going on. With these penalties, when I look at the film, it's just not making sense to me. It's feel it feels like somebody they're making "business decisions" with their feelings. So I got to figure that out, how to get past that."

OntheYardSports' Perry White asked Coach Joseph to clarify his meaning of "business decisions?" Joseph replied, "I think it's some (expletive) calls." He continued, "They can fine me. They can do what they want. It's some (expletive) calls."  

The SWAC office called his bluff and promptly fined Coach Joseph $5,000.00 for his comments.

SWAC OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON GSU HEAD COACH MICKEY JOSEPH

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has publicly reprimanded and levied a fine of $5,000 to Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph for his comments related to officiating.

The comments were made during a weekly head coaches media session on Monday following Grambling State University's football contest with Texas Southern University on Saturday, October 26.

Joseph's comments were made in violation of Section II, Article 12, Item I (Causes for Imposition of a Penalty) of the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws, and Sports Regulations.

Future violations of the Conference's Code of Ethics will result in additional penalties for Joseph including an increased fine amount along with a one-game suspension.

Grambling State will travel to Bethune-Cookman at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football