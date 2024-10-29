Grambling State Coach Fined By SWAC For Officiating Comments
Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph was less than complimentary of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game officials during Monday's Coaches Press Conference Call for Week 9. He released his frustrations regarding the officiating during the 24-17 loss to Texas Southern on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Coach Joseph initially recapped the Grambling-Texas Southern by saying to the media:
"Well, another tough, close road loss. Close is not enough. We gotta do better. I got to do better with them. We got to cut back on penalties. I just got to see what's going on. With these penalties, when I look at the film, it's just not making sense to me. It's feel it feels like somebody they're making "business decisions" with their feelings. So I got to figure that out, how to get past that."
OntheYardSports' Perry White asked Coach Joseph to clarify his meaning of "business decisions?" Joseph replied, "I think it's some (expletive) calls." He continued, "They can fine me. They can do what they want. It's some (expletive) calls."
The SWAC office called his bluff and promptly fined Coach Joseph $5,000.00 for his comments.
SWAC OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON GSU HEAD COACH MICKEY JOSEPH
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has publicly reprimanded and levied a fine of $5,000 to Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph for his comments related to officiating.
The comments were made during a weekly head coaches media session on Monday following Grambling State University's football contest with Texas Southern University on Saturday, October 26.
Joseph's comments were made in violation of Section II, Article 12, Item I (Causes for Imposition of a Penalty) of the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws, and Sports Regulations.
Future violations of the Conference's Code of Ethics will result in additional penalties for Joseph including an increased fine amount along with a one-game suspension.
Grambling State will travel to Bethune-Cookman at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, Nov. 2.