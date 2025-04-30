HBCU Legends

Former Teammates Dominate Rookie Jersey Sales And Drive Record NFL Draft Ratings

With less than a few days in the league, two of Jackson State's alums are making a significant impact on broadcasting and jersey sales.

Kyle T. Mosley

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at 2022 SWAC Media Day; Birmingham, Alabama, Birmingham Sheraton Hotel
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at 2022 SWAC Media Day; Birmingham, Alabama, Birmingham Sheraton Hotel / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two of the most exciting talents from Jackson State University, are again making headlines for their impact off the field as two of the top-selling rookie jerseys following the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter: No. 1 in Rookie Jersey Sales

Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player who excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His jersey quickly climbed to the top of the sales charts, surpassing even the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.

Hunter has gained immense popularity among both young and older fans. His versatility on the field and his impressive journey from Jackson State to the NFL as a Heisman Trophy winner is truly inspirational. The Jaguars' bold decision to trade up for Hunter has not only strengthened their roster but also boosted fan engagement and merchandise sales.

Shedeur Sanders: Fifth-Round Pick, Third in Sales

One particularly notable achievement is the jersey sales success of Shedeur Sanders, the former quarterback for Jackson State and Colorado.

Despite being unexpectedly drafted in the fifth round as the 144th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, Sanders has the third-best-selling rookie jersey, coming in behind only Hunter and Ward. He is the only player outside the first round to break into the top ten in sales, highlighting his national popularity and the strong interest in his NFL journey.

Sanders' impressive increase in jersey sales is especially remarkable, considering that his merchandise was available for a shorter time than that of first-round picks. Despite this, he still climbed to the top tier of sales.

The Browns are known for their frequent changes at quarterback, and fans are excited that Sanders finally arrived at the team's training facilities to begin his NFL career.

feed

Jackson State's Lasting Impact

The success of Hunter and Sanders in the NFL's merchandise market directly reflects the so-called "Prime Effect" - the influence of Deion Sanders, who elevated Jackson State's profile and helped usher in a new era for HBCU football.

Both players began their college careers at Jackson State, contributing to a resurgence in national attention for the program and HBCU football.

Their continued popularity in the NFL underscores the lasting impact of their time at Jackson State and the broader cultural shift initiated by Coach Prime.  

As rookies, former HBCU football alumni Hunter and Sanders are set to make their mark on the field and are already influencing the business and fan landscape of the league.

More of the 'Prime Effect'

NFL Media and other outlets are reporting a banner year for the 2025 NFL Draft. Nothing would have been possible without the former HBCU football coach, Deion Sanders, and his players contributing to the staggering numbers of the three-day event.

NFL Draft Viewership Up As Shedeur Sanders Fell

  • The NFL reported the 2025 NFL Draft as the second most-watched NFL Draft ever.  
  • 7.5 million averaged viewers across the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and other digital channels led to an increase of 27% from the 2024 NFL Draft.
  • The "Shedeur Sanders Draft Watch" sparked the most-watched Day 3 ever. According to NFL Media, more than 4.3 million average viewers were on the televised platforms tuned into the draft.

LISTEN TO HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football