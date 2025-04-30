Former Teammates Dominate Rookie Jersey Sales And Drive Record NFL Draft Ratings
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two of the most exciting talents from Jackson State University, are again making headlines for their impact off the field as two of the top-selling rookie jerseys following the recent 2025 NFL Draft.
Travis Hunter: No. 1 in Rookie Jersey Sales
Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player who excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His jersey quickly climbed to the top of the sales charts, surpassing even the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.
Hunter has gained immense popularity among both young and older fans. His versatility on the field and his impressive journey from Jackson State to the NFL as a Heisman Trophy winner is truly inspirational. The Jaguars' bold decision to trade up for Hunter has not only strengthened their roster but also boosted fan engagement and merchandise sales.
Shedeur Sanders: Fifth-Round Pick, Third in Sales
One particularly notable achievement is the jersey sales success of Shedeur Sanders, the former quarterback for Jackson State and Colorado.
Despite being unexpectedly drafted in the fifth round as the 144th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, Sanders has the third-best-selling rookie jersey, coming in behind only Hunter and Ward. He is the only player outside the first round to break into the top ten in sales, highlighting his national popularity and the strong interest in his NFL journey.
Sanders' impressive increase in jersey sales is especially remarkable, considering that his merchandise was available for a shorter time than that of first-round picks. Despite this, he still climbed to the top tier of sales.
The Browns are known for their frequent changes at quarterback, and fans are excited that Sanders finally arrived at the team's training facilities to begin his NFL career.
Jackson State's Lasting Impact
The success of Hunter and Sanders in the NFL's merchandise market directly reflects the so-called "Prime Effect" - the influence of Deion Sanders, who elevated Jackson State's profile and helped usher in a new era for HBCU football.
Both players began their college careers at Jackson State, contributing to a resurgence in national attention for the program and HBCU football.
Their continued popularity in the NFL underscores the lasting impact of their time at Jackson State and the broader cultural shift initiated by Coach Prime.
As rookies, former HBCU football alumni Hunter and Sanders are set to make their mark on the field and are already influencing the business and fan landscape of the league.
More of the 'Prime Effect'
NFL Media and other outlets are reporting a banner year for the 2025 NFL Draft. Nothing would have been possible without the former HBCU football coach, Deion Sanders, and his players contributing to the staggering numbers of the three-day event.
NFL Draft Viewership Up As Shedeur Sanders Fell
- The NFL reported the 2025 NFL Draft as the second most-watched NFL Draft ever.
- 7.5 million averaged viewers across the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and other digital channels led to an increase of 27% from the 2024 NFL Draft.
- The "Shedeur Sanders Draft Watch" sparked the most-watched Day 3 ever. According to NFL Media, more than 4.3 million average viewers were on the televised platforms tuned into the draft.