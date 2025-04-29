How Deion Sanders, The Prime Effect, And Jackson State Shaped The 2025 NFL Draft
HOUSTON - The Prime Effect was on full display as Jackson State University's impact on the 2025 NFL Draft was significant and impressive. This year, eight JSU players were either drafted, signed undrafted free-agent contracts, or received rookie minicamp invitations from National Football League teams, a testament to the talent and potential of the 2024 HBCU Football National Champions.
What is the Prime Effect? Well, it's associated with the polarizing influence of Hall of Famer and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, which has trickled into the careers of Travis Hunter and the Sanders siblings, Shedeur and Shilo. Each played a significant role in making the 2025 NFL Draft the second most-watched draft ever very intriguing. Mainly, the bizarre fall of Shedeur Sanders contributed to the interest by dominating the airways, social media, and articles.
For months, pundits predicted Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders had the best chances of becoming first-round draft choices. Hunter's stock rose to the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Sanders' draft profile with teams took an unexpected and unprecedented turn.
Millions tuned in to watch the dramatic events of draft weekend, with an average of 7.3 million viewers — a 40% increase from 2024. During the draft, Shedeur fell into the fifth round, ultimately being selected by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall pick.
While Sanders and his family remained hopeful about his future with the Browns, many discussions have emerged regarding theories of NFL collusion, race, and coaching inefficiencies — conversations that largely stem from the influence of Deion Sanders.
Defensive back Robert McDaniel was poised to join the ranks of Tigers alums following Hunter and Sanders. A few weeks before the draft, he had a private workout with the Washington Commanders at Jackson State, a crucial step in his journey to the NFL.
Sources informed HBCU Legends that the Commanders considered using their seventh-round pick (245th overall) on either running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt or McDaniel. However, they finally selected Croskey-Merritt, who is out of the University of Arizona but started his career as an HBCU football player at Alabama State University.
After the draft, the Commanders swiftly offered McDaniel an undrafted free-agent contract. He signed and will report to the team's rookie minicamp on May 8.
Former JSU products who received UDFA contracts were defensive backs Shilo Sanders (Tampa Bay) and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jacksonville), as well as defensive lineman Devontae Davis (Indianapolis).
The two Tigers receiving NFL rookie minicamp invitations were running back Irv Mulligan (New York Giants) and defensive lineman Phillip Webb (Miami Dolphins).
Deion Sanders and his coaching staff have directly or indirectly influenced all of the players at Jackson State. Although it will be years before we can evaluate whether the 2025 NFL Draft for Jackson State can reach the same level as the 1975 NFL Draft, which featured Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton and Robert Brazile, it will ultimately depend on Hunter, the Sanders, and others to leave their mark on the gridiron.
Only then will we truly understand the impact of "The Prime Effect."
We shall see.