HBCU Football Coaches Facing The Pressure To Win
Several Division I HBCU football programs have head coaches who are already under scrutiny and facing pressure as Week 8 approaches. Alums and fans of these historic institutions are growing increasingly restless due to their football teams' recent losses.
Although some coaches are under stressful conditions, several teams have been struggling with significant injuries at the quarterback position, which has contributed to their mounting losses.
However, in HBCU football, fans tend to have little patience for coaching shortcomings. They often prefer to hit the reset button and bring in a new coach rather than wait for a program to develop.
PROGRAMS ON THE HOT SEAT
- Grambling State (3-3, 0-2 SWAC)
- Southern (1-5, 0-2 SWAC)
- Florida A&M (1-4, 0-1 SWAC)
- Alcorn State (1-5, 0-2 SWAC)
All of these programs are struggling with their second-year head coaches.
GRAMBLING STATE
The legendary Grambling State program is currently in turmoil. Mickey Joseph (8-10, 2-8 SWAC) had an injured quarterback in C'zavian Teasett. He was unable to start against Texas Southern for Homecoming in Week 7.
Ashton Frye sustained a significant injury during the TSU game, and Teasett was forced off the bench to help the G-Men. He went 4 of 4 in passing, but couldn't get the win for the Tigers against Texas Southern, falling 21-20.
Joseph had early success to the season, but with a record of 3-3 and 0-2 in the conference, making a run at the SWAC West title is looking bleak after losing the top two teams in the division, Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern.
With UAPB, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Bethune-Cookman, the next four games, it's difficult to see the Tigers coming out with a winning record, maybe two wins. They finish the season against Alcorn State and Southern in the Bayou Classic.
Grambling State would need to win the final games. He could end the season at 7-5; anything below .500 would be a huge disappointment.
FLORIDA A&M
Coach James Colzie III (8-9, 5-4 SWAC) has been a solid football leader for the Rattlers. Since taking over the program when Willie Simmons departed to become the running backs coach at Duke, FAMU has experienced the ebbs and flows of college football. Currently, the Rattlers are a 1-4 team, trailing Jackson State and Alabama State in the SWAC East. It's doubtful the team will contend for the division title again this season.
After experiencing the 45-7 drubbing at the hands of NCCU, the Rattler Nation has been very vocal about their disapproval of the team's status at the bottom of the division with Mississippi Valley State.
Seven games remain in the season for Florida A&M. Could the Rattlers make an about-face to reach at least 6-6? Could that be enough for the current regime to stay in Tallahassee? We shall see.
SOUTHERN
Coach Graves (9-10, 7-3 SWAC) took the Jaguars to the SWAC Championship in his first full season as head coach. The "Cardiac Cats" haven't been as close in games this year. The 45-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman, a change in play-calling, an injury to Jalen Woods, and the inconsistency of the offense have been major contributors to the Jaguars' 1-5 record.
Alums and fans are speaking out for a change; however, this would be a knee-jerk reaction. Graves deserves a chance to get Southern back on track for another season.
ALCORN STATE
Cedric Thomas (7-11, 5-5 SWAC) and his staff will face four teams without winning records down the final stretch. The Braves won their first game against Lincoln University (CA) this past Saturday at Homecoming.
Alcorn State has talented student-athletes, such as running back Jacorian Sewell, but something isn't clicking in all phases for Coach Thomas. How will the above teams, along with Mississippi Valley State, Texas Southern, and Jackson State, complete the season?
REBUILDING YEAR
- Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2 SWAC)
- Norfolk State (1-6, 0-0 MEAC)
Coaches Terrell Buckley (MVSU) and Michael Vick (NSU) have a combined 1-11 record. The former NFL stars are finding the world of head coaching to be a demanding one.
With 2:00 minutes remaining, Coach Buckley called a fake punt, which Texas Southern turned into 7 points to win its first game of the season.
Coach Vick fielded an undisciplined defensive unit and hasn't been able to solve the quarterback position. HBCU Legends contacted AD Webb about the possible changes within the defensive staff, but she declined to substantiate the rumors.
ON THE FRINGE
- UAPB (3-3, 1-1 SWAC)
- Morgan State (3-4, 0-0 MEAC)
- Bethune-Cookman (3-4, 2-1 SWAC)
Since the season isn't over, UAPB, Morgan State, and Bethune-Cookman have played inspired football at times, but will it be enough for the fan base and administrations to grant reprieves and hope an extra year will deliver at least a division championship?
We shall see.