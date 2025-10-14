HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Coaches Facing The Pressure To Win

As the HBCU football season enters the final stretch, several coaches are facing the pressure to win.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 28, 2025; Norfolk, VA, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Towson Tigers at William Price Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Norfolk, VA, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Towson Tigers at William Price Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Several Division I HBCU football programs have head coaches who are already under scrutiny and facing pressure as Week 8 approaches. Alums and fans of these historic institutions are growing increasingly restless due to their football teams' recent losses.

Although some coaches are under stressful conditions, several teams have been struggling with significant injuries at the quarterback position, which has contributed to their mounting losses.

However, in HBCU football, fans tend to have little patience for coaching shortcomings. They often prefer to hit the reset button and bring in a new coach rather than wait for a program to develop.

PROGRAMS ON THE HOT SEAT

  1. Grambling State (3-3, 0-2 SWAC)
  2. Southern (1-5, 0-2 SWAC)
  3. Florida A&M (1-4, 0-1 SWAC)
  4. Alcorn State (1-5, 0-2 SWAC)

All of these programs are struggling with their second-year head coaches.

Mickey Joseph
Grambling State Tigers head coach Mickey Joseph yells from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GRAMBLING STATE

The legendary Grambling State program is currently in turmoil. Mickey Joseph (8-10, 2-8 SWAC) had an injured quarterback in C'zavian Teasett. He was unable to start against Texas Southern for Homecoming in Week 7.  

Ashton Frye sustained a significant injury during the TSU game, and Teasett was forced off the bench to help the G-Men. He went 4 of 4 in passing, but couldn't get the win for the Tigers against Texas Southern, falling 21-20.

Joseph had early success to the season, but with a record of 3-3 and 0-2 in the conference, making a run at the SWAC West title is looking bleak after losing the top two teams in the division, Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern.  

With UAPB, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Bethune-Cookman, the next four games, it's difficult to see the Tigers coming out with a winning record, maybe two wins. They finish the season against Alcorn State and Southern in the Bayou Classic.

Grambling State would need to win the final games. He could end the season at 7-5; anything below .500 would be a huge disappointment.

Colzie
Florida A&M Rattlers head coach James Colzie III argues a call with the referee. The Florida A&M Rattlers defeated the Albany State Golden Rams during the first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FLORIDA A&M

Coach James Colzie III (8-9, 5-4 SWAC) has been a solid football leader for the Rattlers. Since taking over the program when Willie Simmons departed to become the running backs coach at Duke, FAMU has experienced the ebbs and flows of college football. Currently, the Rattlers are a 1-4 team, trailing Jackson State and Alabama State in the SWAC East. It's doubtful the team will contend for the division title again this season.  

After experiencing the 45-7 drubbing at the hands of NCCU, the Rattler Nation has been very vocal about their disapproval of the team's status at the bottom of the division with Mississippi Valley State.  

Seven games remain in the season for Florida A&M. Could the Rattlers make an about-face to reach at least 6-6? Could that be enough for the current regime to stay in Tallahassee? We shall see.

Graves
Southern Jaguars' head coach Terrence Graves watches during the game against the Jackson State Tigers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SOUTHERN

Coach Graves (9-10, 7-3 SWAC) took the Jaguars to the SWAC Championship in his first full season as head coach. The "Cardiac Cats" haven't been as close in games this year. The 45-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman, a change in play-calling, an injury to Jalen Woods, and the inconsistency of the offense have been major contributors to the Jaguars' 1-5 record.  

Alums and fans are speaking out for a change; however, this would be a knee-jerk reaction. Graves deserves a chance to get Southern back on track for another season.

Cedric Thomas
Sep 13, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alcorn State Braves head coach Cedric Thomas reacts during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

ALCORN STATE

Cedric Thomas (7-11, 5-5 SWAC) and his staff will face four teams without winning records down the final stretch. The Braves won their first game against Lincoln University (CA) this past Saturday at Homecoming.

Alcorn State has talented student-athletes, such as running back Jacorian Sewell, but something isn't clicking in all phases for Coach Thomas. How will the above teams, along with Mississippi Valley State, Texas Southern, and Jackson State, complete the season?   

feed

Vick
Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick look up during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

REBUILDING YEAR

  1. Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2 SWAC)
  2. Norfolk State (1-6, 0-0 MEAC)

Coaches Terrell Buckley (MVSU) and Michael Vick (NSU) have a combined 1-11 record. The former NFL stars are finding the world of head coaching to be a demanding one.  

With 2:00 minutes remaining, Coach Buckley called a fake punt, which Texas Southern turned into 7 points to win its first game of the season.

Coach Vick fielded an undisciplined defensive unit and hasn't been able to solve the quarterback position. HBCU Legends contacted AD Webb about the possible changes within the defensive staff, but she declined to substantiate the rumors.

ON THE FRINGE

  1. UAPB (3-3, 1-1 SWAC)
  2. Morgan State (3-4, 0-0 MEAC)
  3. Bethune-Cookman (3-4, 2-1 SWAC)

Since the season isn't over, UAPB, Morgan State, and Bethune-Cookman have played inspired football at times, but will it be enough for the fan base and administrations to grant reprieves and hope an extra year will deliver at least a division championship?

We shall see.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football