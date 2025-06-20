HBCU Football Coaches Gain Valuable Career Insights At NFL QB Summit And GM Forum
Several prominent current and former HBCU head and assistant coaches received invitations to participate at the fourth annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the seventh annual Quarterback Coaching Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 17-18.
Current coaches from Jackson State, South Carolina State, Tennessee State, Alabama A&M, and Alabama State represented HBCU football.
The National Football League (NFL), in collaboration with the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF), sponsored the events.
Ozzie Newsome, the first black general manager to lead his team to win a Super Bowl championship, established these events in 2021 to promote the growth of minority coaches and executives. The forums aim to provide professional development and emphasize the importance of creating a diverse and inclusive pipeline for future leaders in the NFL.
Newsome, a Pro Football Hall of Famer as a player, understands the need to help HBCU and black coaches to gain visibility and learn how to navigate the NFL pipeline.
At the two summits, coaches and executives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Power 4 conferences, and NFL assistant coaches gained insights from leaders in both collegiate and professional football.
"The QB Coaching Summit and...General Managers Forum are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce," Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL Operations, said.
Purpose and Structure of the Events
- Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum
Features sessions and panels led by NFL front office executives, focusing on organizing personnel departments, the assistant GM role, transitioning from college to the NFL, and leadership development. General managers from several NFL clubs will facilitate roundtable discussions on the pathways to becoming a GM and the importance of relationship building.
- Quarterback Coaching Summit
Brings together current and former coaches to share insights on offensive strategy, leadership, and career advancement. The summit is known for its focus on strengthening the coaching pipeline for offensive-minded coaches of color, including those from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs
The forums have produced the following minority head coaches and general managers:
- Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons (General Manager)
- Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons (Head Coach)
- David Canales, Carolina Panthers (Head Coach)
- Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns (General Manager)
- Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions (General Manager) - NC A&T Alum
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans (Head Coach)
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings (General Manager)
- Ran Carthon, Tennessee Titans (General Manager)
HBCU Football Coaches Participating in 2025
While the NFL has not released the complete list of HBCU coaches participating in the 2025 Summit and Forum, the events are held in collaboration with the Black College Football Hall of Fame and regularly feature coaches from HBCU programs.
The NFL's ongoing partnership with HBCUs includes inviting championship-winning HBCU coaches to significant events, such as the Celebration Bowl, NCAA Division II Playoffs, HBCU Legacy Bowl, and as well as these summits.
For 2025, several HBCU coaches are key players in the NFL's diversity initiatives and have actively participated in related programming. Several have backgrounds as an HBCU coach or alum:
- T.C. Taylor (Jackson State University) *Reigning HBCU Football DI National Champions
- Chennis Berry (South Carolina State University)
- Alvin Parker (Virginia Union University) *Reigning HBCU Football DII National Champions
- Sam Shade (Alabama A&M University)
- Reggie Barlow (Tennessee State University)
- Willie Simmons (Formerly of Florida A&M, FIU Current HC)
- Ted White (Howard Alum, Maryland Assistant)
- Tryrae Reid (Morgan State QB Coach)
- Chris Barnette (Alabama State QB Coach)
Dr. Alvin Parker shared his sentiments on being chosen to participate in the events: "I'm truly honored and thankful to be selected for the fourth time to attend the NFL General Manager Forum and Quarterback Summit," Dr. Parker said. "Representing Virginia Union University as Head Coach, it's a privilege to continue learning, growing, and connecting with some of the most respected leaders in football. I'm grateful for the continued support and remain committed to developing our program and contributing to the future of the game."
The QB Summit presenters were:
- Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Eric Bieniemy, Chicago Bears
- Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans
- Keli'I Kekuewa, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Garrick McGee, University of North Carolina
- Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions
- John Park, Dallas Cowboys
- Ted White, University of Maryland
A staunch advocate for HBCU talent, former NFL executive Scott Pioli was also a speaker.
Additionally, the Tennessee Titans hosted their 3rd Annual Diversity Coaching Summit, presented by Gatorade, at its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 17. The event features over 25 high school football coaches from the state of Tennessee.
What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!