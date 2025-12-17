HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: BERRY-OLIVER, A FLURRY OF COACHING MOVES, BODY TALKS!
HOUSTON - The best moment of the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl did not come from a touchdown, interception or sack, or stopping Prairie View A&M's two-point conversion - it came afterward.
As South Carolina State’s head coach stood on the field surrounded by his players and television cameras, athletic director and former Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough approached him, placed his hand on his face, and the two men embraced.
In a few words, Pough was silently saying, “Well done, son.”
The mentor was proud of his pupil, especially proud that he chose Chennis Berry to succeed him as the Bulldogs’ leader after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2023 season.
Berry has quietly built a legendary resume as a college head football coach. Dating back to his 2021 season at Benedict College, Berry owns a 41-8 overall record and remains undefeated in conference play in the SIAC and MEAC at 25-0.
His teams have won four conference championships, including two straight trips to the Celebration Bowl. Berry was named MEAC Coach of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.
More importantly, he has delivered championships at every level:
- 2022 HBCU Division II National Championship
- 2023 HBCU Division II National Championship
- 2025 HBCU Division I National Championship
The bottom line: Coach Chennis Berry is a BAAAAAD MAN. For those unfamiliar with the vernacular, that is a compliment of the highest order.
Berry defeated Trei Oliver, Larry Scott, DeSean Jackson and Tremaine Jackson during the 2025 season en route to hanging another national championship banner in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Therefore, Chennis Berry is HBCU LEGENDS’ 2025 Head Football Coach of the Year.
Well done, Coach Berry.
Andrew Body Enters the Transfer Portal
HBCU Legends will have a more detailed report on Andrew Body entering the transfer portal. Sources indicate the move has nothing to do with dissatisfaction at Alabama State, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., or the program.
SU and Miles Top the Bands in the Land
The Southern University Human Jukebox captured the 2025 Red Lobster Division I Band of the Year honor with a dynamic performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the night before the Celebration Bowl.
Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine repeated as the Red Lobster Division II Band of the Year champions.
Coaches on the Move
Larry Scott: Howard to Auburn
Howard University will search for a new head football coach after Larry Scott resigned to accept the tight ends coach position at Auburn.
Scott led the Bison to the 2023 MEAC championship and a national title appearance against Willie Simmons and Florida A&M. Although the Rattlers won the game, Scott remained at Howard for two additional seasons before departing for the SEC.
Will Scott follow a similar path to Simmons, who spent a season at Duke before becoming FIU’s head coach in 2025? Time will tell.
Quinn Gray Sr.: Albany State to ______ ?
Another coach drawing national attention is Quinn Gray Sr., who guided Albany State to a historic 2025 campaign.
The Golden Rams posted the program’s first 12-win season and made their first NCAA Division II quarterfinals appearance. Albany State was voted the 2025 HBCU Division II National Champion and captured the SIAC title en route to a deep NCAA playoff run.
Gray announced his departure on social media.
“Albany State has been nothing short of amazing to myself and my family by giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of becoming a college head football coach,” Gray wrote. “I am forever grateful to Dr. Marion Fedrick for bestowing that opportunity upon me. People often say you want to leave a place better than you found it, and I pray that we did just that!”
A Florida A&M alumnus and former Rattlers player, Gray has been mentioned as a potential candidate in Tallahassee following FAMU’s decision to part ways with James Colzie III. With the Howard opening now available, Gray appears positioned to have multiple options.
Teddy Keaton: Clark Atlanta to ______ ?
Clark Atlanta athletic director Dr. Jerel Drew announced the departure of head coach Teddy Keaton in a brief statement.
“We extend our gratitude to Coach Keaton for his leadership and contributions to our football program,” Drew said. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
Several underlying issues quietly contributed to the move. Sources indicate Keaton dismissed defensive coordinator L.C. Cole and other staff members after pressure from school leadership to hire a family member. Staff discord persisted throughout the season, with limited oversight from the head coach. Additionally, discipline issues among student-athletes were not adequately addressed.
Speculation suggests Keaton may be interested in another open position within the state of Georgia. While another is less than a few steps away... This situation is worth monitoring.
Marshall Faulk Gets to Work
Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk has been active since officially taking over the Jaguars program.
Over the weekend, Faulk attended the Louisiana state championship game at the Caesars Superdome, where Edna Karr defeated St. Augustine. With deep roots in New Orleans, Faulk’s presence reinforces Southern’s recruiting pipeline in one of the nation’s richest talent bases.
Reports indicate Faulk signed a three-year, $1.2 million contract, including more than $900,000 annually allocated for assistant coaching salaries.
Tremaine Jackson Looks Ahead
The Celebration Bowl loss was not the ending Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson envisioned, but his message afterward was clear.
“We fell short,” Jackson said during the postgame press conference. “We’ll be back.”
Jackson has already returned to the recruiting trail, and expectations remain high for the Panthers entering the 2026 season.
Thank You, Fans
HBCU Pass recently concluded open voting for the 2025 HBCU Creators Awards. Fans selected HBCU Legends/Urban Edge Network as the 2025 Storyteller of the Year with 44% of the vote.
We are honored and humbled by the continued support since launching HBCU Legends.
Thank you to our co-hosts, contributors and friends: Keisha J. Kelley, Ralph Cooper, Wilton Jackson, Kim Davis, Ray Rogers, Wole, Kyle Anthony Mosley, Nate Griffin, Dr. Kenyatta Cavil, Charles Bishop, Charles Edmonds, Morell Carter, A.D. Drew, Steve Wyche, Don Hunt, Tiffany Greene, Lawrencia Moten, and our guests, including UEN executives Hardy Pelt (CRO) and Todd Brown.
