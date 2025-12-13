Coach Chennis Berry, SC State Poised For Celebration Bowl Glory & HBCU National Title

Winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl Trophy has become the defining achievement for an HBCU Division I football program. As the event celebrates its 10th anniversary, South Carolina State enters the spotlight seeking its second national championship — and its first under head coach Chennis Berry.

Saturday’s matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will feature a South Carolina State team that Berry guided to a 9-3 overall record, an undefeated conference season, and a second consecutive appearance in the Celebration Bowl.

“What a great event,” Berry said. “Our team is excited about the opportunity, and we always talk about the opportunity of now. That’s no opportunity wasted.”

Berry referenced Esther 4:14 while describing the mindset that has guided his program, emphasizing that each moment and challenge has purpose.

“We’re not gonna change anything in our process that got us here” but Chennis Berry has changed how the team is preparing for the Celebration Bowl after last year’s loss. @SCState_Fb @wachfox pic.twitter.com/CQ1Zm0ljkE — Jared Parker (@jaredparkertv) December 12, 2025

Process Over Results

After last season’s loss to Jackson State in the championship game, Berry said the Bulldogs’ 2025 journey was shaped more by daily habits than by outcomes.

“We’re big on process,” Berry said. “Just win today. Yesterday is history. Tomorrow’s a mystery. Today is a gift.”

South Carolina State navigated significant roster turnover, welcoming more than 40 new student-athletes while returning only one offensive starter and two defensive starters. Berry said discipline and accountability were essential in building cohesion.

“When you have so many newcomers, you have to have buy-in,” Berry said. “Our young men really bought into our program. They understand the expectations at South Carolina State — to chase A’s and B’s in the classroom. C’s are championships. D’s are degrees.”

Berry added that his approach centers on preparing players for life beyond football as much as success on the field.

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Coaching as Ministry

Berry described football as a form of ministry, emphasizing mentorship, leadership, and character development. He said his responsibilities extend beyond play-calling.

“I coach the coaches,” Berry said. “Developing people is just as important as developing players.”

That philosophy predates his tenure at South Carolina State. When HBCU Legends first spoke with Berry, he was completing his first HBCU Division II national championship run at Benedict College, where he focused on transforming student-athletes into productive members of society.

“I truly believe coaching college football is a ministry,” Berry said. “Our kids, our coaches understand that I genuinely care about them. I love them on and off the field, and they’ll run through a wall for you.”

Chennis Berry has said having Billy Atkins is like having another coach on field.



“Being able to have a player-coach closeness helps us on the field”@wachfox @SCState_Fb pic.twitter.com/KKejN9jKcf — Jared Parker (@jaredparkertv) December 12, 2025

Lessons Forged Beyond Division I

Berry said his coaching foundation was shaped at the Division II level, where limited resources required creativity and resilience — a path similar to Prairie View A&M coach Tremaine Jackson.

“You got to do more with less,” Berry said. “Those lessons still guide me today.”

A National Stage in Atlanta

The 10th annual Cricket Celebration Bowl represents more than a championship trophy. It brings together two elite HBCU programs, two accomplished coaches, and communities united by tradition, pride, and purpose.

“This is great for the community, the whole state of South Carolina, the city of Orangeburg, all the alumni and fans,” Berry said. “It’s an opportunity to go to Atlanta on a national stage, to be in front of friends and family and loved ones, and compete for the HBCU national championship.”

As the Bulldogs take the field in Atlanta, Berry’s South Carolina State program stands at a crossroads of opportunity and redemption, seeking to etch its name deeper into HBCU football history under the bright lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We shall see.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST