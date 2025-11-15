HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: DREAMS ALIVE IN SWAC & MEAC, NEW CHAMPIONS CROWNED TODAY!
HOUSTON - Week 11's Separation Saturday was thrilling, but the drama and intensity of Week 12's matchups promise to reach new heights. Today marks Championship Saturday for both the CIAA and SIAC conferences.
For the SWAC and MEAC, these are the penultimate games of the season. One division in the SWAC could be decided today, while the other may extend into next week.
MEAC
Last night, South Carolina State remained on top of the conference after defeating North Carolina Central, 34-27. Saturday's game has the Hornets squaring off against Howard in Dover, and Norfolk State will host Morgan State. The Hornets must win to set up a classic winner-takes-all showdown next week in Dover.
South Carolina State will travel to face Delaware State in what could potentially be the 2025 MEAC Championship game.
SWAC
First-year head coach Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M need to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff to claim the SWAC West crown. This has been Jackson's goal since he arrived at Prairie View, and the Panthers are just one win away from this significant achievement on Military Appreciation Day.
Jackson State and Alabama State are both without their starting quarterbacks, JaCobian Morgan and Andrew Body, respectively.
The Eastern Division remains undecided. Jackson State holds the tiebreaker over Alabama State should both teams finish with identical records. Today, Jackson State is a heavy favorite against Bethune-Cookman. Next week, in the season finale, they will face a challenging Alcorn State team that could upset them.
Alabama State must win all its remaining games (MVSU and UAPB) to have any chance of winning the East.
CIAA
Virginia Union aims to secure a third consecutive CIAA Football Championship as they take on Johnson C. Smith. Betting against the Panthers would be difficult, but the Golden Bulls are not going down without a fight. This matchup features Coach Maurice Flowers (JCS) against Dr. Alvin Parker (VA Union) and promises to be an exciting game!
SIAC
Coach Quinn Gray Sr. and No. 17 Albany State are one game away from claiming the SIAC Football Championship trophy. No. 23 Benedict, who was predicted to finish seventh in the league, has surprised everyone with their high level of play. The ASU Coliseum will be electric as the Hornets hope to upset the Golden Rams at home.
HBCU TOP 10 FOOTBALL TEAMS - WEEK 11
After Week 11, I'm worried about the ASU Hornets playing without Andrew Body. While Smoot is performing well, can we trust him to handle the ball in critical situations? The same goes for Jared Lockhart at Jackson State. Jackson State has the advantage, thanks to its potent rushing attack and solid defense, which could relieve some pressure from the freshman quarterback.
- Jackson State, 7-2
- Alabama State, 7-2
- South Carolina State, 7-3
- Prairie View A&M, 7-3
- North Carolina Central, 7-3
- VA Union, 9-1
- Grambling State, 7-3
- Albany State, 9-1
- Johnson C. Smith, 9-1
- Kentucky State, 8-2
KEY STAT TO WATCH IN WEEK 12
One key stat is showing up well for football teams this late in the season: RUSHING. The team that rushes best will most likely be victorious. Keep an eye on the rushing in your favorite game.
HBCU LEGENDS ADVANCED ANALYTICS PREDICTIONS
MEAC
- DELAWARE STATE over Howard
- NORFOLK STATE over Morgan State
SWAC
- JACKSON STATE over Bethune-Cookman
- ALCORN STATE over Grambling State
- FLORIDA A&M over Alabama A&M
- TEXAS SOUTHERN over Southern
- PRAIRIE VIEW A&M over UAPB
- ALABAMA STATE over Mississippi Valley State
SIAC
- ALBANY STATE over Benedict
CIAA
- VA UNION over Johnson C. Smith
MEAC TIEBREAKER SENARIO
What if South Carolina State and Delaware State end the season with each having one conference defeat at the end of the season? Let's look at the MEAC tie-breaking scenarios:
The MEAC’s tiebreaker system is used to determine the conference's outright champion, as well as which team will receive the conference's berth to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.
For a two-team or multiple-team tie, if all teams played each other, head-to-head competition would be used to determine the champion and bowl game representative. In the event of multiple ties, the head-to-head record against all tied teams will be used.
If a tie still exists, then the following shall be used:
Six (6) points will be awarded for a win against a nonconference Division I FBS team;
Four (4) points will be awarded for a win against a nonconference Division I FCS team;
Four (4) points will be subtracted for a loss against a non-Division I opponent.
The team with the highest point total shall receive the berth to the Celebration Bowl.
The team with the highest point total shall be named the outright champion and receive the MEAC’s berth to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.
If the tie still exists, then the following shall be used:
a. The team with the highest Sagarin ranking;
b. A coin toss by the Commissioner.